Airbus SE is weighing a further delay in its production plan for A350 wide-body jets after sanctions on Russia and a legal fight with Qatar Airways weakened the outlook for deliveries, people familiar with the matter said.
A goal of building six A350s a month by early next year, which had been reiterated as recently as February, might now slide to the end of that year, the people said.
The ramp-up had already been slowed by six months, with Airbus originally aiming to start accelerating from the current five planes a month this fall.
Photo: Reuters
Airbus continues to expect to increase the A350 production rate to about six next year, said a spokesman — removing the “early 2023” guidance.
Airbus had already been contending with a slower return of long-haul travel when the Russian invasion of Ukraine dealt another blow to demand for large aircraft.
Sanctions bar the Toulouse, France-based manufacturer from delivering A350s to Russian customer Aeroflot PJSC, while a legal dispute with Qatar Airways over surface-quality issues has cast doubt over further deliveries to the Persian Gulf carrier, one of the biggest customers for the model.
Airbus has canceled a third A350 delivery to Qatar Airways, a separate person familiar with the matter said, while the airline’s compensation claim in an ongoing legal battle has topped US$1 billion, up from US$700 million previously.
The spokesman confirmed that the plane maker is on its way to increasing the production rate of A330-family jets to nearly three aircraft per month by the end of this year, as planned.
The current rate for the smaller wide-body is about two a month.
Airbus has 13 A350 deliveries outstanding for Aeroflot and had 23 of the model due for delivery to Qatar Airways before the dispute escalated to the courts.
The A350 production increase could still occur in early next year if either of the two issues are resolved, one of the people said.
