The US Department of the Treasury has halted US dollar debt payments from Russian government accounts at US financial institutions as the country’s troops stand accused of committing war crimes in Ukraine.
The Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control will no longer permit any US dollar payments to be made from Russian government accounts at US financial institutions, said a spokesperson for the department who discussed details of the decision on condition of anonymity.
The move is designed to force Russia into choosing among three unappealing options, the person said: Draining the US dollar reserves it holds in its own country, spending new revenue it collects, or going into default.
Photo: Reuters
The policy change comes as a payment on the country’s sovereign debt was due on Monday and is intended to further ratchet up pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to give up his invasion of Ukraine. It follows accusations over the weekend that Russian troops massacred civilians in Bucha and other Ukrainian towns.
The department issued a general license on March 2 that allows people in the US to receive bond payments from the central bank of Russia through May 25. Russia can still receive payments for oil and gas, as sanctions imposed on the country by the US and its allies exclude energy transactions, an exception that is set to hand Putin a US$321 billion windfall this year if the commodities continue flowing.
Russia’s central bank last week said that its foreign currency and gold reserves plunged to just US$604.4 billion as of March 25, the lowest level since August last year.
It marks a US$38.8 billion plunge since a February peak, underscoring the drain for Russia since it began the invasion.
The war prompted sweeping sanctions and handcuffed the central bank after the seizure of an estimated two-thirds of its reserves. Although central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina has acknowledged that the curbs imposed on the Bank of Russia meant it could not intervene in the market, she has said it sold foreign currency to support the ruble on Feb. 24, when the invasion began, and the following day.
Russia has been working in the past few years to remove the US dollar’s hold over its economy and financial markets, which means it has hacked its holdings of US Treasuries and taken US dollar assets from its sovereign wealth fund.
Despite warnings from credit-rating companies and others, Putin’s government has so far stayed current on its foreign debt obligations — many of which have been relatively small when compared to the nation’s full debt load. A once-US$2 billion bond that matured on Monday served as the most recent debt stress test, although Russia was able to buy back about three-quarters of the outstanding amount in rubles before the note came due.
Up next will be payments on May 27 for interest owed on sovereign US dollar and euro notes due in 2026 and 2036, data compiled by Bloomberg show.
The department has said that no decision has yet been made regarding the May 25 expiration of the general license allowing US persons to receive debt payments from the Russian central bank.
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
The indefinite closure of 3M Co’s semiconductor coolant plant in Belgium could have major effects on the global semiconductor industry, in which Taiwan has a leading role, analysts said on Sunday. The 3M plant in Zwijndrecht closed on March 8 due to tightened environmental regulations, a report on Friday in BusinessKorea magazine said. Coolant prices have been rising since early this year due to high demand, and the Zwijndrecht plant reportedly accounted for 80 percent of global semiconductor coolant output, analysts said. 3M on March 18 sent an official notice to its clients including Samsung Electronics Co, SK Hynix Inc, Intel Corp and
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management