TELECOMS
KKR news hits TIM shares
Telecom Italia SpA (TIM) shares yesterday tumbled as much as 7.4 percent in Milan after reports that KKR & Co planned to drop a 10.8 billion euro (US$11.91 billion) takeover proposal if the ex-phone monopoly does not grant it the due diligence KKR has requested since November last year, people familiar with the matter said. In a letter that was expected yesterday, KKR was set to reiterate its interest in making a possible bid, the people said. The US investment firm was to make clear that it wants to review the phone carrier’s finances even more urgently than before, as market conditions have changed, the people said. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and recent downgrades on TIM’s credit rating, are among the reasons, they said.
AUTOMAKERS
Canada to support GM plants
Canada yesterday was to announce its support for General Motors Co’s (GM) multibillion-dollar investment in two Ontario plants, including one that would produce electric commercial vehicles, a government source said. The federal government and Ontario’s provincial government would invest in the GM plants in Ingersoll and Oshawa, the source said. GM early last year said it would invest C$1 billion (US$800 million) to convert its CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll to produce its BrightDrop EV600 commercial delivery vans. Toward the end of last year, GM reopened its Oshawa plant — after it had been shuttered for two years — to produce the Chevrolet Silverado pickup.
CRYPTOCURRENCY
Valour to track offerings
Valour Inc, a Swiss asset-management company owned by DeFi Technologies Inc, said it is launching three cryptocurrency vehicles tracking the ADA, polkadot and SOL digital currencies. They are set to start trading on the Euronext exchanges in Paris and Amsterdam tomorrow. The launches would add to an increasingly competitive effort to seize on investors’ interest in products that track cyptocurrences, with dozens of such vehicles already traded on European exchanges. There is about US$7.3 billion invested in exchange-traded crypto products in Europe, said CoinShares International Ltd chief revenue officer Frank Spiteri, who expects that to more than double by 2025.
TURKEY
Inflation hits 20-year high
Yearly inflation reached 61.14 percent last month, climbing to a new 20-year high and deepening a cost of living crisis for many households. The Turkish Statistical Institute yesterday said that consumer prices rose by 5.46 percent last month compared with the previous month. Yearly inflation was up from 54.44 percent in February. The highest yearly price increase was in the transportation sector, at 99.12 percent, while the increase in food prices was 70.33 percent, the data showed. It was the biggest year-on-year increase since March 2002.
AIRLINES
Ryanair narrows losses
Ryanair Holdings PLC narrowed the range for its annual loss, as Europe’s biggest low-cost carrier turns the page on a year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said yesterday. The loss for the year ended on Thursday would be between 350 million and 400 million euros before special items, the Dublin-based carrier said in a statement. Ryanair in January said that the shortfall would be between 250 million and 450 million euros. Last week, chief executive officer Michael O’Leary reiterated that range, saying the figure would fall toward the middle.
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management
COMPETITIVE: The virtual bank said it has an advantage over its peers because of its diverse shareholding, which should help it expand its customer base rapidly Next Bank (將來銀行) commenced operations yesterday, becoming the nation’s third Web-only bank to launch services. More than 40,000 individuals have reserved their bank account numbers on the virtual bank’s Web site since it launched the reservation service on March 7, Next Bank general manager Berlin Hsu (許柏林) said, adding that about 70 percent of them chose their own numbers. “The popularity of the reservation service indicates that our innovation is well embraced by consumers,” Hsu said. The bank has set a goal of attracting more than 100,000 customers in two months, more than 500,000 by the end of this year and