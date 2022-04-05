World Business Quick Take

TELECOMS

KKR news hits TIM shares

Telecom Italia SpA (TIM) shares yesterday tumbled as much as 7.4 percent in Milan after reports that KKR & Co planned to drop a 10.8 billion euro (US$11.91 billion) takeover proposal if the ex-phone monopoly does not grant it the due diligence KKR has requested since November last year, people familiar with the matter said. In a letter that was expected yesterday, KKR was set to reiterate its interest in making a possible bid, the people said. The US investment firm was to make clear that it wants to review the phone carrier’s finances even more urgently than before, as market conditions have changed, the people said. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and recent downgrades on TIM’s credit rating, are among the reasons, they said.

AUTOMAKERS

Canada to support GM plants

Canada yesterday was to announce its support for General Motors Co’s (GM) multibillion-dollar investment in two Ontario plants, including one that would produce electric commercial vehicles, a government source said. The federal government and Ontario’s provincial government would invest in the GM plants in Ingersoll and Oshawa, the source said. GM early last year said it would invest C$1 billion (US$800 million) to convert its CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll to produce its BrightDrop EV600 commercial delivery vans. Toward the end of last year, GM reopened its Oshawa plant — after it had been shuttered for two years — to produce the Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Valour to track offerings

Valour Inc, a Swiss asset-management company owned by DeFi Technologies Inc, said it is launching three cryptocurrency vehicles tracking the ADA, polkadot and SOL digital currencies. They are set to start trading on the Euronext exchanges in Paris and Amsterdam tomorrow. The launches would add to an increasingly competitive effort to seize on investors’ interest in products that track cyptocurrences, with dozens of such vehicles already traded on European exchanges. There is about US$7.3 billion invested in exchange-traded crypto products in Europe, said CoinShares International Ltd chief revenue officer Frank Spiteri, who expects that to more than double by 2025.

TURKEY

Inflation hits 20-year high

Yearly inflation reached 61.14 percent last month, climbing to a new 20-year high and deepening a cost of living crisis for many households. The Turkish Statistical Institute yesterday said that consumer prices rose by 5.46 percent last month compared with the previous month. Yearly inflation was up from 54.44 percent in February. The highest yearly price increase was in the transportation sector, at 99.12 percent, while the increase in food prices was 70.33 percent, the data showed. It was the biggest year-on-year increase since March 2002.

AIRLINES

Ryanair narrows losses

Ryanair Holdings PLC narrowed the range for its annual loss, as Europe’s biggest low-cost carrier turns the page on a year disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, it said yesterday. The loss for the year ended on Thursday would be between 350 million and 400 million euros before special items, the Dublin-based carrier said in a statement. Ryanair in January said that the shortfall would be between 250 million and 450 million euros. Last week, chief executive officer Michael O’Leary reiterated that range, saying the figure would fall toward the middle.