Starbucks’ Schultz returns, halts stock repurchasing scheme

Reuters, NEW YORK





Starbucks Corp’s chief executive Howard Schultz yesterday announced the suspension of the company’s stock repurchasing program, as he returns this week to lead the global coffee chain for the third time.

The suspension, effective immediately, would allow Starbucks to invest more in the company’s people and its stores, Schultz said in a letter to Starbucks stakeholders.

The move came as the company faces challenges including pinched supply chains, effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened tensions and political unrest, Schultz added.

A barista prepares coffee at a Starbucks Reserve store in Seattle on Feb. 27, 2018. Photo: Reuters

Starbucks is facing a growing unionization of its US workforce. Employees at 10 US Starbucks locations have voted in the past few months to join Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union.

Baristas at more than 170 US locations have petitioned a federal labor board for union elections since August last year, when the union drive went public.

Starbucks announced last month that Schultz would take over as interim CEO, following the retirement of Kevin Johnson.

Schultz is practically synonymous with the company he took over in 1987.

During his previous four decades as chief executive and chairman, the company grew from 11 stores to more than 28,000 in 77 markets worldwide, a news release said.

Along with suspending the share repurchasing program, Schultz would travel in the weeks ahead to connect with employees in stores and manufacturing plants, as well as engage in design sessions with employees, he said in the letter.

“I am returning to the company to work with all of you to design that next Starbucks — an evolution of our company deep with purpose, where we each have agency and where we work together to create a positive impact in the world,” he added.