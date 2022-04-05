Web-only Next Bank starts operations

COMPETITIVE: The virtual bank said it has an advantage over its peers because of its diverse shareholding, which should help it expand its customer base rapidly Next Bank (將來銀行) commenced operations yesterday, becoming the nation’s third Web-only bank to launch services. More than 40,000 individuals have reserved their bank account numbers on the virtual bank’s Web site since it launched the reservation service on March 7, Next Bank general manager Berlin Hsu (許柏林) said, adding that about 70 percent of them chose their own numbers. “The popularity of the reservation service indicates that our innovation is well embraced by consumers,” Hsu said. The bank has set a goal of attracting more than 100,000 customers in two months, more than 500,000 by the end of this year and

By Kao Shih-ching