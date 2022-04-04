The US Federal Reserve should begin trimming its balance sheet as early as next month, New York Federal Reserve President John Williams said on Saturday, in what would be a major step in its push for monetary tightening.
In a speech at Princeton University, Williams said that tightening is urgent in the face of “acute” risks posed by soaring inflation — risks exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, and ongoing labor and supply shortages.
“I expect that this process of reducing the size of the balance sheet can begin as soon as the May FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] meeting,” he said.
Photo: AFP
The FOMC, the Fed’s monetary policymaking body, is due to meet on May 3 and 4.
As head of the Fed’s New York branch, Williams serves as vice chairman of the FOMC and is one of its eight permanent members.
In the early days of COVID-19, with the nation’s economy reeling, the Fed launched a program of purchasing bonds and mortgage-backed securities to stabilize financial markets.
In the process, it more than doubled the size of its balance sheet, which shot up to US$8.9 trillion from US$4.1 trillion in February 2020.
Last month, the Fed stopped making such purchases, a first step in a return to normal practices.
To trim its balance sheet, the Fed would allow its portfolio to steadily decline, not fully replacing securities reaching term.
Many economists see the decision to trim the Fed’s balance sheet as being just as important a monetary move as the raising of rates.
