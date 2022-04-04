Microsoft’s cloud unit targeted by EU

Reuters, BRUSSELS





EU antitrust regulators are quizzing Microsoft Corp’s rivals and customers about its cloud business and licensing deals, a questionnaire showed, in a move that could lead to a formal investigation and renewed scrutiny of the US software company.

The European Commission has fined Microsoft 1.6 billion euros (US$1.8 billion) over the past decade for breaching EU antitrust rules and not complying with an order to halt anticompetitive practices.

The company found itself on the EU competition enforcer’s radar again after German software provider NextCloud, France’s OVHcloud and two other companies filed complaints about Microsoft’s cloud practices.

Small figurines are seen in front of displayed Microsoft Corp logo in this illustration taken on Feb. 11. Photo: Reuters

“The commission has information that Microsoft may be using its potentially dominant position in certain software markets to foreclose competition regarding certain cloud computing services,” the questionnaire said.

Regulators asked whether the terms in Microsoft’s licensing deals with cloud service providers allowed rivals to compete effectively.

They also wanted to know whether companies needed Microsoft’s operating systems and productivity applications to complement their own cloud infrastructure offering to compete effectively.

Companies were also asked about differences in licensing fees and commercial terms between licensing deals with cloud service providers and deals with a program in which they package and indirectly resell Microsoft’s cloud services together with their own.

Another focus was potential technical limitations on cloud storage services available on companies’ cloud infrastructure.

European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager last week said she had no concerns yet about cloud computing, citing the competition from Europe’s Gaia-X initiative.