EU antitrust regulators are quizzing Microsoft Corp’s rivals and customers about its cloud business and licensing deals, a questionnaire showed, in a move that could lead to a formal investigation and renewed scrutiny of the US software company.
The European Commission has fined Microsoft 1.6 billion euros (US$1.8 billion) over the past decade for breaching EU antitrust rules and not complying with an order to halt anticompetitive practices.
The company found itself on the EU competition enforcer’s radar again after German software provider NextCloud, France’s OVHcloud and two other companies filed complaints about Microsoft’s cloud practices.
Photo: Reuters
“The commission has information that Microsoft may be using its potentially dominant position in certain software markets to foreclose competition regarding certain cloud computing services,” the questionnaire said.
Regulators asked whether the terms in Microsoft’s licensing deals with cloud service providers allowed rivals to compete effectively.
They also wanted to know whether companies needed Microsoft’s operating systems and productivity applications to complement their own cloud infrastructure offering to compete effectively.
Companies were also asked about differences in licensing fees and commercial terms between licensing deals with cloud service providers and deals with a program in which they package and indirectly resell Microsoft’s cloud services together with their own.
Another focus was potential technical limitations on cloud storage services available on companies’ cloud infrastructure.
European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager last week said she had no concerns yet about cloud computing, citing the competition from Europe’s Gaia-X initiative.
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management