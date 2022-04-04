At least 100 companies worldwide have delayed or pulled financing deals of more than US$45 billion since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
These include initial public offerings (IPOs), bonds, and loans and acquisitions. US equity market deals were the worst hit by global volatility in the first quarter, as a crop of firms postponed listings, while Japanese and European debt markets were also affected by delays.
The disruption comes as the conflict roiled funding markets, hurt investor appetite for risk, and increased uncertainty over growth, interest-rate hikes and supply chains.
The pulled deals mean that bankers, who feasted on fees last year, might be about to face a famine.
“Volatile markets have meant that it has been harder to execute deals,” said Marco Baldini, head of the EMEA bond syndicate at Barclays PLC.
Sales of high-grade bonds plummeted as the war in Ukraine unfolded, but in a promising sign “volumes have picked up significantly as we head into Easter [April 17],” he said.
About 50 companies since late February have shelved their IPO plans, of which almost 30 were US listings, including the likes of Bioxytran Inc, Crown Equity Holdings Inc and Sagimet Biosciences Inc. It is difficult to estimate the total value of the delayed IPOs, as most of the transaction sizes were not revealed.
The most prominent delays with disclosed amounts came from Asia and Europe. Olam International Ltd postponed a primary listing of its food unit on the London Stock Exchange that would have valued the business at ￡13 billion (US$17.1 billion), while Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group Co (萬達集團) put on hold a planned Hong Kong IPO of its shopping mall unit that was targeting to raise about US$3 billion.
“Many plans for fresh offerings are likely to be shelved until a measure of more calm returns,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown PLC.
“Timing is everything for an IPO,” Streeter added.
Mergers and acquisitions (M&As) have not been left unscathed, with about 10 deals valued at more than US$5 billion stalled since the war.
That has left global M&As down 15 percent in the first three months of the year to US$1.02 trillion, the lowest tally since the third quarter of 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg showed.
Microsoft Corp’s US$69 billion takeover of video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc was one of the few megadeals, as companies mostly shied away from large transactions.
The worst decline was in Europe, where acquisitions targeting the region’s companies fell 38 percent.
The UK’s Spectris PLC last month ended negotiations to buy Oxford Instruments PLC in a deal that would have been valued at ￡1.8 billion.
Peel Hunt Ltd said that the delayed deals would dent its investment banking revenue, while peer Numis Corp also said that its revenue would be affected.
In Japan, seven companies — including Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co Ltd, Tohoku Electric Power Co Inc and Orix Corp — have pulled domestic bond issues totaling about US$800 million.
In India, state-owned Indian Railway Finance Corp Ltd could not avoid delaying its sale.
Other debt markets, including leveraged loans and asset-backed securities, are also struggling.
“The war in Ukraine is exacerbating existing supply chain constraints and raising input costs for corporate borrowers, just as central banks are set to tighten financial conditions in response to the worst inflation data in decades,” Scope Ratings said in a report.
