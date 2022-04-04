US electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc shipped a record 1.06 million vehicles over the past 12 months, figures published on Saturday showed.
From April last year to March, Tesla delivered 1.06 million vehicles, including more than 310,000 vehicles in the first quarter of the year, up 67 percent from the same period last year.
However, the figure fell short of analysts’ expectations of 317,000 vehicles, data compiled by FactSet showed.
Photo: AFP
Growth has slowed in the past few months for the Texas-based company, with deliveries rising just 0.4 percent since the fourth quarter of last year.
The number of vehicles produced is also slightly down against the previous quarter — minus-0.1 percent.
“This was an exceptionally difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions & China zero COVID policy,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter, referring to China’s strict COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. “Outstanding work by Tesla team & key suppliers saved the day.”
The company’s factory in Shanghai is to remain closed today, people familiar with the matter said, despite a media report that the company would be resuming production at the facility.
In an e-mailed memo, Tesla told employees on Sunday that COVID-19 restrictions remained in place, and asked staff to stay home and abide by community orders.
Tesla extended the shutdown of its “Gigafactory” a few times over the past week, as Shanghai put its 25 million residents under lockdown.
Tesla had planned to resume production in the factory southeast of downtown Shanghai from today as some workers begin to return from lockdown.
The eastern half of Shanghai — where the Tesla factory is located — remains under tight movement restrictions, despite the end of a four-day sweeping lockdown on Friday morning.
Tesla is faring better than its competitors, with the entire automobile industry affected by supply chain complications.
In the first quarter, Toyota Motor Corp reported that its North American sales fell 23.5 percent in volume year-on-year and 26.3 percent in value.
In the fourth quarter of last year, General Motors Co reported profit of US$1.7 billion, down 38.7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020, as revenue dropped 10.5 percent to US$33.6 billion.
Additional reporting by Bloomberg
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management