Tesla delivers 1m cars in a year

MOMENTUM DIPS: First-quarter shipments fell short of analysts’ expectations, after growth slowed in the fourth quarter, with deliveries rising only 0.4 percent

AFP, NEW YORK





US electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla Inc shipped a record 1.06 million vehicles over the past 12 months, figures published on Saturday showed.

From April last year to March, Tesla delivered 1.06 million vehicles, including more than 310,000 vehicles in the first quarter of the year, up 67 percent from the same period last year.

However, the figure fell short of analysts’ expectations of 317,000 vehicles, data compiled by FactSet showed.

An aerial photograph shows vehicles parked at Tesla Inc’s factory in Fremont, California, on Feb. 10. Photo: AFP

Growth has slowed in the past few months for the Texas-based company, with deliveries rising just 0.4 percent since the fourth quarter of last year.

The number of vehicles produced is also slightly down against the previous quarter — minus-0.1 percent.

“This was an exceptionally difficult quarter due to supply chain interruptions & China zero COVID policy,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter, referring to China’s strict COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. “Outstanding work by Tesla team & key suppliers saved the day.”

The company’s factory in Shanghai is to remain closed today, people familiar with the matter said, despite a media report that the company would be resuming production at the facility.

In an e-mailed memo, Tesla told employees on Sunday that COVID-19 restrictions remained in place, and asked staff to stay home and abide by community orders.

Tesla extended the shutdown of its “Gigafactory” a few times over the past week, as Shanghai put its 25 million residents under lockdown.

Tesla had planned to resume production in the factory southeast of downtown Shanghai from today as some workers begin to return from lockdown.

The eastern half of Shanghai — where the Tesla factory is located — remains under tight movement restrictions, despite the end of a four-day sweeping lockdown on Friday morning.

Tesla is faring better than its competitors, with the entire automobile industry affected by supply chain complications.

In the first quarter, Toyota Motor Corp reported that its North American sales fell 23.5 percent in volume year-on-year and 26.3 percent in value.

In the fourth quarter of last year, General Motors Co reported profit of US$1.7 billion, down 38.7 percent from the fourth quarter of 2020, as revenue dropped 10.5 percent to US$33.6 billion.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg