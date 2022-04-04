Local gasoline prices to drop by NT$0.2 per liter

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) yesterday announced that they would lower gasoline prices by NT$0.2 per liter and diesel prices by NT$0.3 per liter this week, the third consecutive week of price decreases.

The price cuts reflect a decline in global crude oil prices last week, driven by factors such as a worsening COVID-19 situation in China, progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and a planned release of 180 million barrels from the US’ Strategic Petroleum Reserves, CPC said in a statement.

According to the state-run firm’s floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil last week declined 4.12 percent from a week earlier.

Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC stations are to fall to NT$31, NT$32.5 and NT$34.5 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the price of premium diesel is to decrease to NT$28.8 per liter, it said in a statement.

Formosa said that its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline would be NT$31, NT$32.4 and NT$34.5 per liter respectively, while premium diesel would cost NT$28.6 per liter.

Separately, CPC said that it would keep prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) unchanged this month in compliance with government policy and to ease the financial burden of households amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prices of LPG products, such as household LPG, propane and butane, as well as propane and butane mixes and automotive LPG, are to remain the same as last month, CPC said in a separate statement on Friday.

It would also freeze liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices for retail users this month, but LNG prices for power generation would rise by 10 percent, CPC said.