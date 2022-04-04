Product mix and solid demand boost Chunghwa Precision’s outlook for 2022

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Wafer testing service provider Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co (CHPT, 中華精測) yesterday reported that revenue last month rose 27.22 percent from February, but fell 7.86 percent to NT$323.78 million (US$11.28 million) from last year.

“A more diverse product mix and increased demand from customers in the US have mitigated the seasonal impact,” Chunghwa Precision Test said in a statement.

Revenue in the first quarter was NT$829.1 million, down 34.88 percent quarter-on-quarter, but up 2.18 percent year-on-year, it said.

Chunghwa Precision Test Technology Co’s logo and products are pictured at the Semicon Taiwan trade show at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1 on Dec. 28 last year. Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times

The firm has had robust demand for its vertical probe card business, which provides services for 5G products such as radio frequency (RF) chips and application processors for smartphones.

As Russia’s war against Ukraine continues, its effects on the global economy and supply chains are emerging, the company said.

However, Chunghwa Precision maintains a cautiously optimistic outlook on this year’s business prospects, as the global semiconductor industry continues to develop, it said, adding that it has confidence in its global deployment strategy and its full range of products, including a variety of probe cards with micro-electromechanical systems.

“With the advancement of 5G technology and the evolution of high-tech products — from smartphones to devices that use artificial intelligence [AI], such as self-driving cars and the metaverse — global chipmakers are moving toward the development of chips with more computing power and higher speeds,” the company said.

Chunghwa Precision said that the chips being developed by its US customers — including core, RF, high-performance computing, high-speed transmission and memory chips — would open up opportunities for its products and help it expand into new markets.

Revenue last year edged up 0.78 percent to a record NT$4.24 billion from NT$4.21 billion in 2020, while net profit fell 4.5 percent annually to NT$892 million, with earnings per share of NT$27.2, company data showed.

Chunghwa Precision’s board of directors in February proposed to distribute a cash dividend of NT$13.6 per share, representing a payout ratio of 50 percent, the highest in the company’s history.