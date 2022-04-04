New car sales hit annual slump, but monthly rally

NO HOLIDAYS: More shopping days and demand for vehicles from Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and Tesla Inc helped to trigger the monthly rebound, U-Car.com said

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





New vehicle sales last month fell 8.7 percent year-on-year to 39,442 units as a chip shortage continued to hinder vehicle production, data released on Friday by the nation’s motor vehicle offices showed.

However, new vehicle sales increased 62.5 percent from February, when sales were disrupted by the Lunar New Year holiday, the data showed.

The arrival of new models and robust demand for vehicles from Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and Tesla Inc helped to trigger the monthly rebound, auto information provider U-Car.com said.

New Audi RS models are pictured at a product launch in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Amy Yang, Taipei Times

Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota Motor Corp and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, remained the nation’s sales leader with 13,776 units last month, although its sales fell 9.3 percent from last year.

China Motor Corp (CMC, 中華汽車), which distributes Mitsubishi Motors Corp vehicles and markets its own-brand CMC commercial vehicles, ranked second in sales with 3,892 units, down 7.6 percent from last year.

Honda Taiwan Co (台灣本田) ranked third with 3,398 units, up 8.5 percent from last year, thanks to demand for its CR-V sports utility vehicles and Fit compact cars, U-Car.com reported.

Ford Lio Ho Motor Co (福特六和), a local subsidiary of US-based Ford Motor, ranked fourth with 2,787 units, up 4.4 percent from last year, thanks to demand for its Focus sedans and Kuga sports utility vehicles, U-Car.com added.

Yulon Nissan Motor Co Ltd (裕隆日產), which distributes Nissan Motor Co and Infiniti vehicles, ranked fifth with 2,364 units, down 23.6 percent from last year, the data showed.

Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and global chip shortage caused sales of Mercedes-Benz AG vehicles, distributed by Mercedes-Benz Taiwan Ltd (台灣賓士), to fall 37.5 percent to 1,784 units, while sales of BMW AG vehicles, marketed by Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業), fell 45.6 percent to 873 units.

However, sales of Model 3 cars, delivered by Tesla Motors Taiwan Ltd (台灣特斯拉), rose 116 percent to 1,633 units.

In the first quarter of the year, new vehicle sales fell 14.2 percent year-on-year to 104,344 units, as sales of imported vehicles fell 17.8 percent to 43,782 units, motor vehicle office data showed.

Given concerns over production declines, delivery delays, inflationary pressure and the war in Ukraine, new car sales this month are likely to fall to 36,000 units, media reports said, citing dealers’ estimates.