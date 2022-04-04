New vehicle sales last month fell 8.7 percent year-on-year to 39,442 units as a chip shortage continued to hinder vehicle production, data released on Friday by the nation’s motor vehicle offices showed.
However, new vehicle sales increased 62.5 percent from February, when sales were disrupted by the Lunar New Year holiday, the data showed.
The arrival of new models and robust demand for vehicles from Ford Motor Co, Honda Motor Co and Tesla Inc helped to trigger the monthly rebound, auto information provider U-Car.com said.
Photo: Amy Yang, Taipei Times
Hotai Motor Co (和泰汽車), which distributes Toyota Motor Corp and Lexus vehicles in Taiwan, remained the nation’s sales leader with 13,776 units last month, although its sales fell 9.3 percent from last year.
China Motor Corp (CMC, 中華汽車), which distributes Mitsubishi Motors Corp vehicles and markets its own-brand CMC commercial vehicles, ranked second in sales with 3,892 units, down 7.6 percent from last year.
Honda Taiwan Co (台灣本田) ranked third with 3,398 units, up 8.5 percent from last year, thanks to demand for its CR-V sports utility vehicles and Fit compact cars, U-Car.com reported.
Ford Lio Ho Motor Co (福特六和), a local subsidiary of US-based Ford Motor, ranked fourth with 2,787 units, up 4.4 percent from last year, thanks to demand for its Focus sedans and Kuga sports utility vehicles, U-Car.com added.
Yulon Nissan Motor Co Ltd (裕隆日產), which distributes Nissan Motor Co and Infiniti vehicles, ranked fifth with 2,364 units, down 23.6 percent from last year, the data showed.
Fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and global chip shortage caused sales of Mercedes-Benz AG vehicles, distributed by Mercedes-Benz Taiwan Ltd (台灣賓士), to fall 37.5 percent to 1,784 units, while sales of BMW AG vehicles, marketed by Pan German Universal Motors Ltd (汎德永業), fell 45.6 percent to 873 units.
However, sales of Model 3 cars, delivered by Tesla Motors Taiwan Ltd (台灣特斯拉), rose 116 percent to 1,633 units.
In the first quarter of the year, new vehicle sales fell 14.2 percent year-on-year to 104,344 units, as sales of imported vehicles fell 17.8 percent to 43,782 units, motor vehicle office data showed.
Given concerns over production declines, delivery delays, inflationary pressure and the war in Ukraine, new car sales this month are likely to fall to 36,000 units, media reports said, citing dealers’ estimates.
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management