Gold slips as US bets on hawkish Federal Reserve

Bloomberg





Gold declined following a solid US labor report that might strengthen the US Federal Reserve’s case to use aggressive interest-rate hikes to tackle inflation.

The US added close to half a million jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell by more than expected, a US Department of Labor report showed on Friday.

US Treasury yields surged in response and the US dollar gained ground, dampening bullion’s appeal, as it generates no interest and is priced in the greenback.

A combine harvester loads a truck with wheat in a field near Hrebeni, Ukraine, on July 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters

Gold just notched its best quarter since 2020, driven by concerns that the war in Ukraine and high commodity prices could dent global growth.

However, the rally has recently lost some steam thanks to an increasingly hawkish tone from Fed officials.

Several Wall Street banks have increased their bets on rapid tightening of monetary policy.

Talks between Ukraine and Russia resumed on Friday via video link.

“Another strong jobs report sees gold remain in the crosshairs as Fed pricing provides a constant dark cloud over the precious metal market,” TD Securities commodity strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note.

Central banks are tackling price pressures fueled by a conflict that has disrupted commodity flows. Traders are increasingly on edge about prospects for the loss of Russia’s energy exports, which would further fan inflation.

Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to US$1,924.39 an ounce in New York, down 1.7 percent for the week. Bullion for June delivery slipped 1.6 percent to settle at US$1,923.70 on the COMEX.

Silver declined, while platinum and palladium gained.

In the first quarter, gold rose 5.9 percent, the biggest such jump since the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Meanwhile, Russia boosted wheat shipments by about 60 percent last month, despite that being the first month of its invasion of Ukraine.

The country exported about 1.7 million tonnes last month, data from consultant ProZerno showed.

That compares with 1.1 million tonnes sold in March last year, although those sales were stifled by shifts in Russian government grain-export taxes.

Russia and Ukraine together account for about one-quarter of global grains trade.

Exports from Russia slowed immediately after its February invasion, but since then have bounced back, analysts and data providers have said.

Sales remain tepid out of Ukraine, which is keeping global prices for crops high.