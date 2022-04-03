Gold declined following a solid US labor report that might strengthen the US Federal Reserve’s case to use aggressive interest-rate hikes to tackle inflation.
The US added close to half a million jobs last month and the unemployment rate fell by more than expected, a US Department of Labor report showed on Friday.
US Treasury yields surged in response and the US dollar gained ground, dampening bullion’s appeal, as it generates no interest and is priced in the greenback.
Photo: Reuters
Gold just notched its best quarter since 2020, driven by concerns that the war in Ukraine and high commodity prices could dent global growth.
However, the rally has recently lost some steam thanks to an increasingly hawkish tone from Fed officials.
Several Wall Street banks have increased their bets on rapid tightening of monetary policy.
Talks between Ukraine and Russia resumed on Friday via video link.
“Another strong jobs report sees gold remain in the crosshairs as Fed pricing provides a constant dark cloud over the precious metal market,” TD Securities commodity strategists led by Bart Melek said in a note.
Central banks are tackling price pressures fueled by a conflict that has disrupted commodity flows. Traders are increasingly on edge about prospects for the loss of Russia’s energy exports, which would further fan inflation.
Spot gold fell 0.7 percent to US$1,924.39 an ounce in New York, down 1.7 percent for the week. Bullion for June delivery slipped 1.6 percent to settle at US$1,923.70 on the COMEX.
Silver declined, while platinum and palladium gained.
In the first quarter, gold rose 5.9 percent, the biggest such jump since the three months ended June 30, 2020.
Meanwhile, Russia boosted wheat shipments by about 60 percent last month, despite that being the first month of its invasion of Ukraine.
The country exported about 1.7 million tonnes last month, data from consultant ProZerno showed.
That compares with 1.1 million tonnes sold in March last year, although those sales were stifled by shifts in Russian government grain-export taxes.
Russia and Ukraine together account for about one-quarter of global grains trade.
Exports from Russia slowed immediately after its February invasion, but since then have bounced back, analysts and data providers have said.
Sales remain tepid out of Ukraine, which is keeping global prices for crops high.
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management