Dollar rises on positive US workforce data; euro dips

Reuters, NEW YORK





The US dollar rose on Friday, helped by robust US job growth numbers for last month that firmed market expectations that the US Federal Reserve would increase the pace of interest rate hikes in an effort to blunt rising inflation.

The nonfarm payrolls report showed that 431,000 jobs were added last month, versus estimates of 490,000, while data for February job increases were revised higher.

The unemployment rate dropped to 3.6 percent, lowest since February 2020.

“Another strong print is sustaining expectations for two or more jumbo-sized Fed hikes in the coming months and has added to momentum driving the dollar higher,” said Karl Schamotta, chief market strategist at Corpay.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback against six counterparts, including the euro, was up 0.314 percent at 98.627 on Friday, building on Thursday’s 0.5 percent climb.

For the week, the dollar was up 0.2 percent, having rebounded from a midweek decline as hopes over Russia-Ukraine peace talks faded, boosting safe-haven demand for the currency.

In Taipei on Friday, the New Taiwan dollar fell against the US dollar, losing NT$0.083 to close at NT$28.705. It was down 0.3 percent from a week earlier.

“Global risk sentiment continues to deteriorate and lift the greenback as hopes for a ceasefire in Ukraine fade,” Schamotta said.

The euro failed to find any support from surging eurozone inflation, which climbed to 7.5 percent last month, hitting another record and raising pressure on the European Central Bank.

The euro was 0.24 percent lower versus the greenback at US$1.10395.

The single currency retreated sharply on Thursday after hitting a one-month high earlier in the session as hopes for a ceasefire in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine faded.

Peace talks were ongoing on Friday.

Against the Norwegian krone (NOK), the euro fell 0.7 percent to 9.6599 as the commodity-linked currency rebounded from Thursday’s sharp declines.

The krone also rose 0.56 percent versus the US dollar.

“We regard NOK to be caught in a tug of war between rising global recession risks and rising global commodity prices,” said Kristoffer Kjar Lomholt, head of FX at Danske Bank. “As long as the global inflation narrative thrives, NOK assets are likely to be in high demand.”

Another commodity-linked currency, the Australian dollar, rose 0.15 percent to A$0.74965 against the greenback.

The Russian ruble has recovered to levels last reached in the days before Russia launched its invasion in February, defying predictions that the war would send it into freefall.

Additional reporting by staff writer