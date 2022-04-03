Wall Street stocks on Friday closed modestly higher as solid US jobs data boosted expectations for more interest rate hikes.
The US government’s jobs report for last month showed that employers added 431,000 positions, while the unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent, a hair above where it was before the COVID-19 pandemic.
The data showed progress in the US economic recovery, but also raised expectations of an aggressive interest rate hike by the US Federal Reserve to tame runaway inflation.
“Given the strength of the labor market and inflation well above target, the probability that the Fed raises rates by 50 [basis points] at its next meeting in May — which is our baseline — is rising,” UniCredit Bank analyst Daniel Vernazza said in a note.
However, the Institute for Supply Management reported that the US manufacturing sector’s expansion slowed last month amid a spike in energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
After a choppy session, all three major US indices finished modestly higher, with the S&P 500 up 0.3 percent, lifting it narrowly into positive territory for the week.
The employment report also revised earlier months’ data to reflect more strength.
It showed that raises for workers accelerated last month, but at a slower pace than overall inflation.
“This was a solid report,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments. “You can see the worries about COVID fading. Fewer people are working remotely. Fewer people are saying they can’t work due to the pandemic.”
A separate report showed that US manufacturing is continuing to grow, although at a slower rate than in February.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4 percent and the NASDAQ composite rose 0.3 percent.
Small company stocks outgained the broader market, driving the Russell 2000 1 percent higher.
The sharpest action was again in the bond market, where the yield on the two-year US Treasury approached its highest level in more than three years.
Following Friday’s jobs report, traders increased bets that the Fed would raise rates at its next meeting by double the usual amount.
Such expectations drive shorter-term Treasury yields in particular, and the two-year yield leaped to 2.45 percent from 2.28 percent late on Thursday.
The two-year yield again rose above the 10-year yield, which was also climbing, but not as quickly.
The 10-year yield rose to 2.38 percent from 2.33 percent.
On Tuesday, the two-year yield briefly topped the 10-year yield for the first time since 2019, a potentially ominous sign.
Such a flip of the usual relationship between two and 10-year yields has preceded many recessions in the past, although it has not been a perfect predictor.
Some market watchers say that the signal might be less accurate this time because of distortions in yields caused by extraordinary measures by the Fed and other central banks to keep interest rates low.
Shares in more than 65 percent of the companies in the benchmark S&P 500 rose, with healthcare and communications stocks making up a big share of the gains.
A slide in industrial, technology and financial stocks kept the indices’ gains in check.
All told, the S&P 500 rose 15.45 points to 4,545.86. The Dow added 139.92 points to 34,818.27, while the NASDAQ rose 40.98 points to 14,261.50.
The Russell 2000 gained 20.99 points to 2,091.11.
Shares of GameStop initially rose sharply after it said it plans to split its stock, pending approval from shareholders for an increase in the number of its authorized shares.
Such splits can bring down the price of a share of stock, potentially putting it in reach of more smaller-pocketed investors.
However, the stock shed its gains and closed 0.9 percent lower.
GameStop’s stock has more than doubled since sitting at US$78.11 in the middle of last month March.
However, it is still well below the US$483 peak reached early last year amid a “meme stock” craze.
Then, bands of smaller-pocketed investors united to pump prices.
Other meme stocks have also shown renewed strength in the past few weeks, although AMC Entertainment fell 5.4 percent on Friday.
