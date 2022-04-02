JAPAN
Manufacturing reading falls
Confidence weakened among major manufacturers for the first time in nearly two years, a key business survey showed yesterday, as concern grows over the impact of the war in Ukraine. The Bank of Japan’s Tankan business survey — a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies — showed a reading of plus-14 for major manufacturers, lower than the previous plus-17. A positive figure means more manufacturers see business conditions as favourable than those that consider them unfavourable. “While [plus-14] is still not particularly weak by past standards, it suggests that supply shortages are still hampering some manufacturers,” said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics.
RUSSIA
Agriculture warning issued
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev yesterday warned that the nation, a major global wheat exporter, could limit supplies of agriculture products to “friendly” countries only, amid Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine crisis. Medvedev, who was president from 2008 to 2012, outlined “some simple, but important points about food security in Russia,” given the sanctions imposed. Most of them have been part of the country’s agricultural policy for years. “We will only be supplying food and agriculture products to our friends,” Medvedev wrote on social media. “Fortunately we have plenty of them, and they are not in Europe or North America at all.”
TRANSPORTATION
Skyports to expand
Skyports Ltd, a UK-based company that operates infrastructure for flying taxis and other urban aviation devices, is expanding into Japan and Australia as it looks to build terminals for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Skyports is working with partners Kanematsu Corp in Japan and Goodman Group in Australia with a eye to starting commercial flights as early as 2025, said Yun Yuan Tay, head of Skyports in Asia Pacific. The company also expects to announce the site of an eVTOL terminal, which would be used by Volocopter GmbH, in Singapore this year, he said. Companies such as Volocopter and Embraer SA’s Eve Urban Air Mobility unit are pushing to get their eVTOLs certified with aviation authorities and then start commercial services. The electric-powered aircraft will probably first be used to fly people to business centers from airports and between cities.
UNITED STATES
Costs to dent corn
Farmers are expected to plant more soybeans than corn for just the third time ever as the highest fertilizer prices on record prompt growers to turn away from the cost-intensive grain. Corn seedings are estimated at 36.2 million hectares, the Department of Agriculture said in its prospective plantings report. That is down from 37.8 million hectares last season and far lower than the 37.2 million hectares anticipated by a Bloomberg survey. Soybean sowings are expected to rise to a record 36.8 million hectares, compared to an estimate of 36.0 million hectares. Wheat hectares are expected to rise 1 percent. Growers are grappling with the highest farm-cost inflation in decades, including record fertilizer prices as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shakes up global supplies. Grain shipments also are being disrupted, and along with water shortages in key producing countries, crop prices soaring. That is adding to a surge in global hunger that was triggered by restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management