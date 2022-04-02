World Business Quick Take

Agencies





JAPAN

Manufacturing reading falls

Confidence weakened among major manufacturers for the first time in nearly two years, a key business survey showed yesterday, as concern grows over the impact of the war in Ukraine. The Bank of Japan’s Tankan business survey — a quarterly poll of about 10,000 companies — showed a reading of plus-14 for major manufacturers, lower than the previous plus-17. A positive figure means more manufacturers see business conditions as favourable than those that consider them unfavourable. “While [plus-14] is still not particularly weak by past standards, it suggests that supply shortages are still hampering some manufacturers,” said Tom Learmouth, Japan economist at Capital Economics.

RUSSIA

Agriculture warning issued

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev yesterday warned that the nation, a major global wheat exporter, could limit supplies of agriculture products to “friendly” countries only, amid Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the war in Ukraine crisis. Medvedev, who was president from 2008 to 2012, outlined “some simple, but important points about food security in Russia,” given the sanctions imposed. Most of them have been part of the country’s agricultural policy for years. “We will only be supplying food and agriculture products to our friends,” Medvedev wrote on social media. “Fortunately we have plenty of them, and they are not in Europe or North America at all.”

TRANSPORTATION

Skyports to expand

Skyports Ltd, a UK-based company that operates infrastructure for flying taxis and other urban aviation devices, is expanding into Japan and Australia as it looks to build terminals for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Skyports is working with partners Kanematsu Corp in Japan and Goodman Group in Australia with a eye to starting commercial flights as early as 2025, said Yun Yuan Tay, head of Skyports in Asia Pacific. The company also expects to announce the site of an eVTOL terminal, which would be used by Volocopter GmbH, in Singapore this year, he said. Companies such as Volocopter and Embraer SA’s Eve Urban Air Mobility unit are pushing to get their eVTOLs certified with aviation authorities and then start commercial services. The electric-powered aircraft will probably first be used to fly people to business centers from airports and between cities.

UNITED STATES

Costs to dent corn

Farmers are expected to plant more soybeans than corn for just the third time ever as the highest fertilizer prices on record prompt growers to turn away from the cost-intensive grain. Corn seedings are estimated at 36.2 million hectares, the Department of Agriculture said in its prospective plantings report. That is down from 37.8 million hectares last season and far lower than the 37.2 million hectares anticipated by a Bloomberg survey. Soybean sowings are expected to rise to a record 36.8 million hectares, compared to an estimate of 36.0 million hectares. Wheat hectares are expected to rise 1 percent. Growers are grappling with the highest farm-cost inflation in decades, including record fertilizer prices as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine shakes up global supplies. Grain shipments also are being disrupted, and along with water shortages in key producing countries, crop prices soaring. That is adding to a surge in global hunger that was triggered by restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.