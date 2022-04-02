Inflation in the eurozone hits a record

Eurozone inflation surged to 7.5 percent last month, hitting another record with months still left before it is set to peak, making grim reading for the European Central Bank (ECB), which needs to reconcile sky-high prices with vanishing economic growth.

Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated from 5.9 percent in February, Eurostat said yesterday, far beyond expectations for 6.6 percent, as the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia pushed fuel and natural gas prices to record highs.

Although energy was the main culprit, inflation in food prices, services and durable goods all came in above the ECB’s 2 percent target, further evidence that price growth is increasingly broad and not merely a reflection of expensive oil.

Underlying prices, which filter out volatile energy and food prices, also accelerated, raising the risk that high inflation is becoming entrenched, a phenomenon difficult to reverse.

Inflation excluding food and fuel prices, closely watched by the ECB, rose to 3.2 percent from 2.9 percent, while a narrower measure that also excludes alcohol and tobacco products jumped to 3 percent from 2.7 percent.

All this leaves the ECB with a difficult policy dilemma.

Its main task is to get inflation to 2 percent, but tightening policy now would risk crashing an economy that is already reeling from the fallout from the war and the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ECB estimates that growth in the first quarter was positive, but barely, while second-quarter growth is to be near zero, as high energy prices dent consumption and hurt corporate investment.

That would suggest the European bloc is near a state of “stagflation,” where rapid inflation is coupled with stagnating growth.

High energy prices traditionally drag on growth and thus weigh on inflation once the immediate spike passes, raising the risk that price growth could later fall back below target.

However, the ECB can hardly ignore high inflation, especially as it says the peak is still three to four months away.

The eurozone’s labor market is the tightest it has been in decades, so wage inflation, a precondition of durable consumer inflation, is already in the pipeline. ECB inaction would also boost inflation expectations, likely making price growth more permanent.

The ECB has underestimated price growth throughout the past year, so its credibility is on the line.

The likely compromise could be for the bank to tighten monetary policy this year, but by the smallest increments.

Markets are now pricing in 63 basis points of rate hikes by the end of the year, but policymakers have been more cautious, with not a single one calling for moves so large.

The risk is that big inflation surprises could force the ECB to tighten more quickly, forcing the bank to play catch-up later on.