Eurozone inflation surged to 7.5 percent last month, hitting another record with months still left before it is set to peak, making grim reading for the European Central Bank (ECB), which needs to reconcile sky-high prices with vanishing economic growth.
Consumer price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated from 5.9 percent in February, Eurostat said yesterday, far beyond expectations for 6.6 percent, as the war in Ukraine and sanctions on Russia pushed fuel and natural gas prices to record highs.
Although energy was the main culprit, inflation in food prices, services and durable goods all came in above the ECB’s 2 percent target, further evidence that price growth is increasingly broad and not merely a reflection of expensive oil.
Photo: AP
Underlying prices, which filter out volatile energy and food prices, also accelerated, raising the risk that high inflation is becoming entrenched, a phenomenon difficult to reverse.
Inflation excluding food and fuel prices, closely watched by the ECB, rose to 3.2 percent from 2.9 percent, while a narrower measure that also excludes alcohol and tobacco products jumped to 3 percent from 2.7 percent.
All this leaves the ECB with a difficult policy dilemma.
Its main task is to get inflation to 2 percent, but tightening policy now would risk crashing an economy that is already reeling from the fallout from the war and the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ECB estimates that growth in the first quarter was positive, but barely, while second-quarter growth is to be near zero, as high energy prices dent consumption and hurt corporate investment.
That would suggest the European bloc is near a state of “stagflation,” where rapid inflation is coupled with stagnating growth.
High energy prices traditionally drag on growth and thus weigh on inflation once the immediate spike passes, raising the risk that price growth could later fall back below target.
However, the ECB can hardly ignore high inflation, especially as it says the peak is still three to four months away.
The eurozone’s labor market is the tightest it has been in decades, so wage inflation, a precondition of durable consumer inflation, is already in the pipeline. ECB inaction would also boost inflation expectations, likely making price growth more permanent.
The ECB has underestimated price growth throughout the past year, so its credibility is on the line.
The likely compromise could be for the bank to tighten monetary policy this year, but by the smallest increments.
Markets are now pricing in 63 basis points of rate hikes by the end of the year, but policymakers have been more cautious, with not a single one calling for moves so large.
The risk is that big inflation surprises could force the ECB to tighten more quickly, forcing the bank to play catch-up later on.
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management