Yang Ming Marine Transport Corp (陽明海運) is to take delivery of five new 11,000 twenty-foot-equivalent (TEU) container ships in the second and third quarter this year, the container shipper said on Wednesday.
It would have 95 ships in its fleet with combined capacity of 717,000 TEUs with delivery of the vessels, Yang Ming president Patrick Tu (杜書勤) told an investors’ conference in Taipei.
The five new vessels would be used mainly for its US operations, Tu said.
Photo: Wang Yi-hung, Taipei Times
Asked whether Yang Ming had plans to order more new vessels, Tu said that it is cautious about purchases, as environmental regulations for shippers remain unclear.
The company might consider renting vessels, but surging rental rates mean the situation requires close examination, he said.
Yang Ming this year would concentrate on its operations in North America and Europe with the expectation that freights rates and shipping demand in the markets would remain stable amid a decline in COVID-19 infections, the company said.
If it is to order new ships, it would prioritize those with a capacity of 15,000 TEUs, which are suitable for those markets, it said.
It would also consider new ships with capacity of 1,200 TEUs to 1,800 TEUs for Southeast Asian markets, it said.
Freight rates, which have tumbled, are forecast to rebound this month or in May if COVID-19 infections in China slow and the Russia-Ukraine war ends, Yang Ming said, adding that rates are likely to remain comparatively high throughout the year.
Apple Inc is exploring new sources of the memory chips that go into iPhones, including its first Chinese producer of the critical component, after a disruption at a key Japanese partner exposed the risks to its global supply. It is considering expanding a roster of suppliers that already includes Micron Technology Inc and Samsung Electronics Co after Kioxia Holdings Corp in February lost a batch of output to contamination, people familiar with the matter said. While Samsung and SK Hynix Inc — the world’s largest makers of flash memory — are likely to pick up the slack, Apple remains keen to
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management