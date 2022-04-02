Taipei’s grade A office vacancy rate dips by 2 percent

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The vacancy rate for grade A offices in Taipei last quarter dropped to 1.86 percent, below the 2 percent mark for the first time as demand for brick-and-tar offices remains strong even though companies have grown more flexible with working hours and home-based work, the local branch of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) said.

Rental rates averaged NT$2,932 (US$102.14) per ping (3.3m2), rising 1.3 percent and 3.7 percent from three months and a year earlier respectively, JLL Taiwan said in a quarterly report.

Rent increases were more evident in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) at 2.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, while they remained unchanged in the Dunhua (敦化) area and up 0.7 percent in non-central districts, the property consultancy said.

“While companies allow employees more flexibility in terms of working arrangements, top-grade physical offices remain in hot demand,” JLL Taiwan managing director Tony Chao (趙正義) said.

A growing number of companies have adopted work-from-home models or only ask employees to travel to the office on certain days following the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to technology improvements, JLL Taiwan said.

Corporations are assigning more importance to the health and concrete contributions of employees, but the work-from-home trend is no replacement for office space, it said.

Against that backdrop, JLL Taiwan is forecasting rent increases of 2 to 4 percent for this year, which would see monthly rents to climb to NT$3,000 per ping, while it would soon become the norm for the rates for upscale offices to exceed NT$5,000 per ping, Chao said.

Vacancy rates last quarter in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) declined 0.9 percent, supported by the city government’s continued attempt to promote the area, JLL Taiwan said, adding that vacancy rates in Neihu District (內湖) nearby softened to 4.1 percent due to a lack of supply.

The market might not reach a balanced state until 2026, when 36,487 ping of new office space is expected to become available, it said.