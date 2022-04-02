PMI stays in expansion at 57.8

DEAL CHANGER? A lack of technology breakthroughs if inventory digestion slows might reverse a situation now where suppliers have the upper hand in negotiations

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) last month stayed in the expansion zone at 57.8, but some companies voiced concern over the possibility that soaring prices for crude oil and raw materials would squeeze profit margins if the war in Ukraine persists, the Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER, 中華經濟研究院) said yesterday.

The economic barometer was above the growth mark for the 21st straight month, despite shedding 1 point, the Taipei-based think tank said, adding that it has not fully assimilated the military conflict or lockdowns in Shanghai.

“What concerns Taiwanese firms most now is not order visibility, but inventory levels and profit margin,” CIER president Chang Chuang-chang (張傳章) said, adding that surging production costs would squeeze profitability.

A crane lifts a container in Kaohsiung on Jan. 28. Photo: CNA

Customers have built up inventory in the past two years, leaving local suppliers with abundant orders on hand, but the situation might change if demand slackens, Chang said.

Global technology titans have bolstered their supply security during the COVID-19 pandemic amid fears that they would run out of stock amid lockdowns, giving suppliers the upper hand in price negotiations, he said.

However, the absence of major technology breakthroughs and applications on the horizon might turn the tables if inventory digestion slows down, he said.

All manufacturing sectors reported a pickup in operations after the Lunar New Year holiday, the monthly survey found.

PMI data aim to capture the pulse of the manufacturing industry, with values larger than 50 indicating expansion and values below 50 suggesting contraction.

The measure of new business orders lost 6.2 points to 52.4, while industrial output fell 4.3 points to 55.2, the survey said.

Operating conditions look solid based on the latest data, partly because they do not yet reflect the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Supply Management Institute in Taiwan (中華採購與供應管理協會) executive director Steve Lai (賴樹鑫) said.

Academia Sinica economics researcher Kamhon Kan (簡錦漢) said that uncertainty already weighed on the market for technology products given lackluster sales of smartphones, notebook computers and other consumer electronic devices.

The reading on inventories picked up 3.9 points to 61.6, with customer inventory adding 0.8 points to reach 51.0, while the subindex on raw material prices rose 4.7 points to 87.5, CIER said.

Manufacturers remain generally positive about business in the next six months, although the reading lost 4.2 points from a month earlier, dropping to 60.9, it said.

The non-manufacturing index rose 4.2 points to 55.8, a separate report found.

Chang said there is concern that a recovery in private consumption might come to an abrupt end if authorities tighten COVID-19 control measures following an increase in locally transmitted cases.