World Business Quick Take

Agencies





AVIATION

US expands sanctions list

The US Department of Commerce on Wednesday added 73 Boeing airplanes that are operated by Russian airlines, and have recently flown to Russia, to a list of aircraft believed to have breached US export controls as part of US sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The department early last month named 100 airplanes, including 99 Boeing aircraft operated by Russian passenger and cargo carriers — including flag carrier Aeroflot, AirBridge Cargo, Utair, Nordwind, Azur Air and Aviastar-TU, along with billionaire Roman Abramovich’s Gulfstream G650 — in a move that the department said would “effectively ground” the planes from traveling outside Russia. The department said it was removing 12 aircraft from the list to allow them to return to owners in other countries.

FRANCE

Inflation hits new record

Inflation accelerated more than expected to reach another record last month, reflecting the economic repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. EU-harmonized consumer prices rose 5.1 percent from one year earlier, the most since the data series began in 1997. The median estimate in a survey of economists was 4.9 percent. Yesterday’s data follow unexpectedly high readings the previous day from Germany and Spain, with the latter reporting a number approaching 10 percent. The nation, the second-largest eurozone economy, has done more to shield consumers from spiking energy costs. “A government-imposed cap on gas and electricity prices should mean it stays that way in 2022, keeping French consumers sheltered from the worst of the cost-of-living crisis and limiting downside risks to growth,” Bloomberg senior economist Maeva Cousin said.

UNITED KINGDOM

Economy beats expectations

The economy grew stronger than expected at the end of last year, displaying resilience during the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. GDP expanded 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. That is more than the 1 percent figure previously reported. Service industries expanded more quickly than the office had previously estimated, and exports also enjoyed a bigger jump. The figures also showed the collapse in the economy at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was not as serious as previously thought. The rebound last year was correspondingly shallower, with growth of 7.4 percent, down from an earlier estimate of 7.5 percent. That is still the largest increase in GDP in a single year since World War II.

AUTOMAKERS

Tesla shutdown extended

Tesla Inc extended a suspension of production at its Shanghai factory by at least one day, sources said. Uncertainty remains about the city’s COVID-19 lockdown and ongoing outbreak. The suspension at Tesla’s Gigafactory, which began on Monday when the city went into a phased lockdown, continued yesterday, the people said. The first phase of the lockdown was supposed to end yesterday. Tesla told all employees to stay home and abide by community orders, except for workers on emergency duty, they said. The decision is “in accordance to the latest COVID prevention requirements of the Shanghai government,” a company memo said. It earlier also surveyed staff on their willingness to stay in the factory to allow so-called closed-loop production, in which workers are kept in a bubble and tested frequently, if it was able to resume operations yesterday, they said.