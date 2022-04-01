AVIATION
US expands sanctions list
The US Department of Commerce on Wednesday added 73 Boeing airplanes that are operated by Russian airlines, and have recently flown to Russia, to a list of aircraft believed to have breached US export controls as part of US sanctions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The department early last month named 100 airplanes, including 99 Boeing aircraft operated by Russian passenger and cargo carriers — including flag carrier Aeroflot, AirBridge Cargo, Utair, Nordwind, Azur Air and Aviastar-TU, along with billionaire Roman Abramovich’s Gulfstream G650 — in a move that the department said would “effectively ground” the planes from traveling outside Russia. The department said it was removing 12 aircraft from the list to allow them to return to owners in other countries.
FRANCE
Inflation hits new record
Inflation accelerated more than expected to reach another record last month, reflecting the economic repercussions of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. EU-harmonized consumer prices rose 5.1 percent from one year earlier, the most since the data series began in 1997. The median estimate in a survey of economists was 4.9 percent. Yesterday’s data follow unexpectedly high readings the previous day from Germany and Spain, with the latter reporting a number approaching 10 percent. The nation, the second-largest eurozone economy, has done more to shield consumers from spiking energy costs. “A government-imposed cap on gas and electricity prices should mean it stays that way in 2022, keeping French consumers sheltered from the worst of the cost-of-living crisis and limiting downside risks to growth,” Bloomberg senior economist Maeva Cousin said.
UNITED KINGDOM
Economy beats expectations
The economy grew stronger than expected at the end of last year, displaying resilience during the spread of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2. GDP expanded 1.3 percent in the fourth quarter, the Office for National Statistics said yesterday. That is more than the 1 percent figure previously reported. Service industries expanded more quickly than the office had previously estimated, and exports also enjoyed a bigger jump. The figures also showed the collapse in the economy at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was not as serious as previously thought. The rebound last year was correspondingly shallower, with growth of 7.4 percent, down from an earlier estimate of 7.5 percent. That is still the largest increase in GDP in a single year since World War II.
AUTOMAKERS
Tesla shutdown extended
Tesla Inc extended a suspension of production at its Shanghai factory by at least one day, sources said. Uncertainty remains about the city’s COVID-19 lockdown and ongoing outbreak. The suspension at Tesla’s Gigafactory, which began on Monday when the city went into a phased lockdown, continued yesterday, the people said. The first phase of the lockdown was supposed to end yesterday. Tesla told all employees to stay home and abide by community orders, except for workers on emergency duty, they said. The decision is “in accordance to the latest COVID prevention requirements of the Shanghai government,” a company memo said. It earlier also surveyed staff on their willingness to stay in the factory to allow so-called closed-loop production, in which workers are kept in a bubble and tested frequently, if it was able to resume operations yesterday, they said.
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management
Global smartphone production is expected to grow at a slower annual rate of 2.5 percent this year due to the sluggish seasonal demand in the first quarter, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19-related lockdowns of Chinese cities, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said on Friday. Production is forecast to reach 1.366 billion units this year, down from the previous estimate of 1.38 billion units, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. However, as COVID-19-induced disruptions and semiconductor shortages linger, coupled with concerns about inflation and energy supply, smartphone production might be subject to further downward revisions later, it said. “There are two key