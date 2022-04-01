US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler on Tuesday tamped down speculation that a deal is brewing to keep about 200 Chinese stocks from losing their listings, signaling that only total compliance with US audit inspections would allow the companies to keep trading on US markets.
“There have been thoughtful, respectful, productive conversations, but I don’t know where this is going to end up,” Gensler said in an interview, referring to ongoing negotiations.
“It’s up to the Chinese authorities, and it could be frankly a hard set of choices for them,” he added.
AUDIT ACCESS
Gensler’s tough words show the US remains unwavering in its demand that US regulators get full access to the audits.
He also underscored that US law gives him little room for compromise — and a congressionally imposed deadline of 2024 for kicking businesses off the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ unless China acquiesces are looming.
“If we’re in the same place two years from now,” many companies “would be suspended,” he said.
Gensler’s comments follow recent statements from the Chinese government that it has made overtures to allow some US audit reviews.
The US and China have been at odds for two decades over the legal requirement, which is meant to protect investors from accounting frauds and other financial malfeasance.
The issue escalated at the end of former US president Donald Trump’s administration when lawmakers passed legislation that would delist foreign firms that refuse to comply.
China’s securities regulator said in a statement yesterday that talks with the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board would continue.
PROVISIONAL LIST
The SEC earlier this month started publishing a “provisional list” of companies that could face removal. While the move had long been telegraphed, it fueled a sharp decline in US shares of companies based in China and Hong Kong.
The latest update to the list came on Wednesday, when the SEC flagged Baidu Inc (百度), Futu Holdings Ltd (富途), Nocera Inc, iQIYI Inc (愛奇藝) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc as additional firms at risk.
Futu’s inclusion does not mean the company’s American depositary receipts would be forced to delist in the near term, the company said in a statement yesterday.
Futu has been assessing the potential impact of the US legislation and is actively exploring plans to maintain its listing status, the company said.
Dozens of other countries permit the US audit inspections, giving US officials the go-ahead to interview local accountants and scrutinize the documentation underlying their work.
China and Hong Kong have refused, citing confidentiality laws and concerns about national security.
However, Gensler has said that so-called audit work papers rarely contain sensitive information.
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management
Global smartphone production is expected to grow at a slower annual rate of 2.5 percent this year due to the sluggish seasonal demand in the first quarter, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19-related lockdowns of Chinese cities, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said on Friday. Production is forecast to reach 1.366 billion units this year, down from the previous estimate of 1.38 billion units, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. However, as COVID-19-induced disruptions and semiconductor shortages linger, coupled with concerns about inflation and energy supply, smartphone production might be subject to further downward revisions later, it said. “There are two key