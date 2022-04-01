SEC chair skeptical of deal for China to avoid delistings

US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler on Tuesday tamped down speculation that a deal is brewing to keep about 200 Chinese stocks from losing their listings, signaling that only total compliance with US audit inspections would allow the companies to keep trading on US markets.

“There have been thoughtful, respectful, productive conversations, but I don’t know where this is going to end up,” Gensler said in an interview, referring to ongoing negotiations.

“It’s up to the Chinese authorities, and it could be frankly a hard set of choices for them,” he added.

Gensler’s tough words show the US remains unwavering in its demand that US regulators get full access to the audits.

He also underscored that US law gives him little room for compromise — and a congressionally imposed deadline of 2024 for kicking businesses off the New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ unless China acquiesces are looming.

“If we’re in the same place two years from now,” many companies “would be suspended,” he said.

Gensler’s comments follow recent statements from the Chinese government that it has made overtures to allow some US audit reviews.

The US and China have been at odds for two decades over the legal requirement, which is meant to protect investors from accounting frauds and other financial malfeasance.

The issue escalated at the end of former US president Donald Trump’s administration when lawmakers passed legislation that would delist foreign firms that refuse to comply.

China’s securities regulator said in a statement yesterday that talks with the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board would continue.

The SEC earlier this month started publishing a “provisional list” of companies that could face removal. While the move had long been telegraphed, it fueled a sharp decline in US shares of companies based in China and Hong Kong.

The latest update to the list came on Wednesday, when the SEC flagged Baidu Inc (百度), Futu Holdings Ltd (富途), Nocera Inc, iQIYI Inc (愛奇藝) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc as additional firms at risk.

Futu’s inclusion does not mean the company’s American depositary receipts would be forced to delist in the near term, the company said in a statement yesterday.

Futu has been assessing the potential impact of the US legislation and is actively exploring plans to maintain its listing status, the company said.

Dozens of other countries permit the US audit inspections, giving US officials the go-ahead to interview local accountants and scrutinize the documentation underlying their work.

China and Hong Kong have refused, citing confidentiality laws and concerns about national security.

However, Gensler has said that so-called audit work papers rarely contain sensitive information.