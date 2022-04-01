China’s manufacturing activity shrinks

RESTRICTIONS: PMI contracted for the first time in five months, and is forecast to slump further in April, as the impact of the Shanghai lockdown has not yet come into full play

Bloomberg





China’s manufacturing activity contracted last month as authorities locked down cities to curb a surge in COVID-19 cases, damaging the outlook for economic growth even before the latest outbreak in Shanghai began wreaking havoc.

The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) fell to 49.5, breaching the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction for the first time in five months, data from the Chinese National Bureau of Statistics showed yesterday.

That was lower than the median estimate of 49.8 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The non-manufacturing gauge, which measures activity in the construction and services sectors, slumped to 48.4, below the consensus forecast of 50.3.

China is battling its worst outbreak since the initial flareup two years ago. Soaring case numbers prompted authorities last month to lock down major cities, including the nation’s tech and manufacturing hub Shenzhen and automotive city Changchun.

Economists added that the disruption so far does not completely capture the entire impact from restrictions in the financial center Shanghai, which is still battling a significant COVID-19 outbreak.

“As the Shanghai lockdown only happened in late March, economic activities will likely slow further in April,” Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd (保銀私募基金管理) chief economist Zhiwei Zhang (張智威) said. “The government has made it clear that the priority is to contain [the] Omicron [variant of SARS-CoV-2] outbreaks, which indicates the willingness to sacrifice growth in the short term if necessary.”

Areas covering about 30 percent of China’s GDP are affected by the outbreaks, Goldman Sachs Group Inc estimated, with the economic costs of the lockdowns likely amounting to at least US$46 billion a month, or 3.1 percent of GDP, a researcher from Chinese University of Hong Kong said.

Several economists have already downgraded their economic growth forecasts for the first half of the year, as lockdowns were expanded.

Last month’s data are the “best evidence and forward indicator of the blow the latest COVID outbreak has dealt to the economy,” said Bruce Pang (龐溟), head of macro and strategy research at China Renaissance Securities Hong Kong Ltd (香港華興證券).

Smaller companies continued to suffer, while activities at larger firms kept expanding.

The manufacturing PMI for large firms stood at 51.3, while those for small and medium-sized companies were at 48.5 and 46.6 respectively.

Companies such as Apple Inc supplier Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) temporarily halted production in Shenzhen during a week-long lockdown of the city.

In Changchun, an industrial hub that accounted for about 11 percent of China’s total annual vehicle output in 2020, automakers like Toyota Motor Corp were forced to shut.

Several businesses resumed production by adopting a so-called closed loop system in which workers were kept at factory locations and tested regularly.

The disruptions affected “the stability of manufacturing supply chain,” said Zhao Qinghe (趙清河), a senior statistician at the statistics bureau, adding that the index measuring delivery time of suppliers fell to 46.5, the lowest since February 2020.

The index measuring new export orders dropped further into contraction, falling to 47.2 last month from 49 the previous month.

Orders were reduced or canceled at some companies due to the “recent escalation in geopolitical conflicts,” the bureau said.