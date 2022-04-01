NT dollar seen recovering after massive sell-offs

Bloomberg





The New Taiwan dollar is set to advance after its biggest quarterly loss in nearly four years as the nation’s robust economy reinforces the case for more rate hikes.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) expects the local currency to rise to NT$27.9 per greenback by the end of the third quarter.

The local currency slumped to NT$28.79 per dollar on Tuesday, its lowest since December 2020, due to heavy outflows from local shares. However, its surge in the following session by the most in a year signals a recovery might already be under way.

Robust export growth supports the case for the central bank to follow the tightening path of the US Federal Reserve, which would help the NT dollar recover from the recent drop, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ in Singapore.

The central bank might lift rates to 2 percent by next year, he said.

The central bank on March 17 surprised markets by raising its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.375 percent, the biggest increase since 2007.

It also raised the growth forecast for the year to 4.05 percent from its previous estimate of 4.03 percent. Swap traders are now betting that it might hike rates by a further 50 basis points this year.

A potential easing of geopolitical tensions is also likely to boost the NT dollar, which is seen as a proxy for the risks stemming from the war in Ukraine, given the fraught relationship between Taiwan and China.

The NT dollar fell 0.2 percent to 28.622 per US dollar yesterday after rising as much as 0.8 percent in the previous session on hopes of a de-escalation. It is still down more than 3 percent this quarter, the most since the three months ended June 2018.

It could face risks from aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and knock-on effects of COVID-19-led lockdowns in China.

“US dollar strength upon higher US yield continues to hurt lower carry currencies like the Taiwan dollar, while equity outflow trend also continues to hurt the currency,” says Stephen Chiu, chief Asia FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence.

“The recent lockdown in Shanghai would also impact Taiwan’s supply chain to some extent,” he said, adding that he expects the local currency to consolidate and hover just below NT$29 in the coming weeks.

However, Malayan Banking Bhd expects mild gains.

“Unlike previous stellar years, [the New] Taiwan dollar is not likely to outperform [its] peers,” said Christopher Wong, senior foreign exchange strategist at Maybank.

He it expects it to rise to NT$28.4 per greenback at the end of June and NT$28.2 at the end of September.