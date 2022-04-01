The New Taiwan dollar is set to advance after its biggest quarterly loss in nearly four years as the nation’s robust economy reinforces the case for more rate hikes.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) expects the local currency to rise to NT$27.9 per greenback by the end of the third quarter.
The local currency slumped to NT$28.79 per dollar on Tuesday, its lowest since December 2020, due to heavy outflows from local shares. However, its surge in the following session by the most in a year signals a recovery might already be under way.
Robust export growth supports the case for the central bank to follow the tightening path of the US Federal Reserve, which would help the NT dollar recover from the recent drop, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ in Singapore.
The central bank might lift rates to 2 percent by next year, he said.
The central bank on March 17 surprised markets by raising its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.375 percent, the biggest increase since 2007.
It also raised the growth forecast for the year to 4.05 percent from its previous estimate of 4.03 percent. Swap traders are now betting that it might hike rates by a further 50 basis points this year.
A potential easing of geopolitical tensions is also likely to boost the NT dollar, which is seen as a proxy for the risks stemming from the war in Ukraine, given the fraught relationship between Taiwan and China.
The NT dollar fell 0.2 percent to 28.622 per US dollar yesterday after rising as much as 0.8 percent in the previous session on hopes of a de-escalation. It is still down more than 3 percent this quarter, the most since the three months ended June 2018.
It could face risks from aggressive policy tightening by the Fed and knock-on effects of COVID-19-led lockdowns in China.
“US dollar strength upon higher US yield continues to hurt lower carry currencies like the Taiwan dollar, while equity outflow trend also continues to hurt the currency,” says Stephen Chiu, chief Asia FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence.
“The recent lockdown in Shanghai would also impact Taiwan’s supply chain to some extent,” he said, adding that he expects the local currency to consolidate and hover just below NT$29 in the coming weeks.
However, Malayan Banking Bhd expects mild gains.
“Unlike previous stellar years, [the New] Taiwan dollar is not likely to outperform [its] peers,” said Christopher Wong, senior foreign exchange strategist at Maybank.
He it expects it to rise to NT$28.4 per greenback at the end of June and NT$28.2 at the end of September.
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management
Global smartphone production is expected to grow at a slower annual rate of 2.5 percent this year due to the sluggish seasonal demand in the first quarter, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19-related lockdowns of Chinese cities, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said on Friday. Production is forecast to reach 1.366 billion units this year, down from the previous estimate of 1.38 billion units, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. However, as COVID-19-induced disruptions and semiconductor shortages linger, coupled with concerns about inflation and energy supply, smartphone production might be subject to further downward revisions later, it said. “There are two key