Higher airfares likely the norm, EVA president says

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Higher airfares might be the new norm, because of the higher operating costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) president Clay Sun (孫嘉明) told an investors’ conference in Taipei yesterday.

“There were lots of low-priced tickets in the market, but we might no longer see this in future,” he said.

Since the pandemic began, airlines have had to implement all kinds of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, which increased operating costs, he said.

As such, plane fares are likely to be higher than they were before the outbreak, he added.

EVA is to increase its passenger flights from next month and adjust its flight schedule for the second half of this year on a rolling basis, depending on whether the government eases borders controls, the company said.

The airline hopes the government would allow international travelers to transit through Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as transit tourists make a big share of its passengers, it said.

The outlook for air cargo is good, it said, adding that its cargo operation in the first quarter was better than each of the first three quarters last year, it said.

Shanghai’s lockdown measures should not significantly affect the airline’s business, as many passengers are accepting of the quarantine measures in China, it said.

Although logistics in Shanghai have been affected, EVA can increase its flights from other cities, it said.