The central bank is likely to raise its key interest rates three times more this year by 12.5 basis points each to rein in inflation, CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) said yesterday.
“Increases in the costs of imported goods are adding pricing pressure to Taiwan’s inflation. If the central bank does not raise key interest rates, the New Taiwan dollar would weaken [versus major currencies], making imported inflation even worse,” CTBC Financial head of financial management Chiu Ya-ling (邱雅玲) told an investors’ conference.
Taiwan’s total rate hikes this year could climb to as high as 62.5 basis points, after the central bank increased key interest rates by 25 basis points last month, Chiu said.
Photo: CNA
CTBC Financial expects the US Federal Reserve to raise its rates by 175 basis points this year, Chiu added.
The holding firm estimates that every increase of 25 basis points in the interest rate would drive up CTBC Bank’s (中國信託銀行) net interest margin by 6 basis points and its net interest income by NT$2.6 billion (US$90.84 million), he said.
Every increase of 25 basis points in the US rate would boost the banking unit’s net interest margin by 1 basis point and net interest income by NT$400 million, Chiu said.
As a result, if interest rates in Taiwan and the US were to rise as high as its forecast, CTBC Bank could see its net interest margin increase by 7 basis points and its net interest income expand by at least NT$3 billion, Chiu said.
The bank’s average net interest margin was 1.4 percent, down from 1.43 percent a year earlier, company data showed.
The bank forecast that the exchange rate of the New Taiwan dollar versus the US dollar would hover between 27.5 to 28.5, Chiu said.
Although rate hikes usually dampen mortgage growth, CTBC Bank still expects its housing loans to rise by a high single-digit or even double-digit percentage this year, as most of its clients are not speculators, but those who buy houses for their own needs, Chiu said.
The bank’s mortgage loans stood at NT$833 billion at the end of last year, up 9 percent from a year earlier, company data showed.
CTBC Financial is evaluating whether to invest in a Web-only insurer, president Daniel Wu (吳一揆) told the conference.
Taiwan has not permitted Web-only insurers, which cannot sell policies through physical channels or salespeople, but the Financial Supervisory Commission has unveiled regulations that would allow companies to apply from August.
Online-only insurers require a lower paid-in capital and should be more popular among young customers, Wu said.
The digital marketing of property insurance has boomed overseas as it offers flexible prices, a diverse range of products and accurate risk controls, Wu said.
CTBC thinks there is also room for Internet insurance in the local market, Wu said, but declined to say which insurer it is targeting for partnership.
The company has not yet made a decision on whether to invest in a Web-only insurer, he said.
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management
Global smartphone production is expected to grow at a slower annual rate of 2.5 percent this year due to the sluggish seasonal demand in the first quarter, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19-related lockdowns of Chinese cities, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said on Friday. Production is forecast to reach 1.366 billion units this year, down from the previous estimate of 1.38 billion units, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. However, as COVID-19-induced disruptions and semiconductor shortages linger, coupled with concerns about inflation and energy supply, smartphone production might be subject to further downward revisions later, it said. “There are two key