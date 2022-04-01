Rates to rise three more times: CTBC

GROWING INCOME: With the Fed and Taiwan’s central bank raising their key interest rates, CTBC Bank’s net interest income could increase by NT$2.6 billion this year

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The central bank is likely to raise its key interest rates three times more this year by 12.5 basis points each to rein in inflation, CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) said yesterday.

“Increases in the costs of imported goods are adding pricing pressure to Taiwan’s inflation. If the central bank does not raise key interest rates, the New Taiwan dollar would weaken [versus major currencies], making imported inflation even worse,” CTBC Financial head of financial management Chiu Ya-ling (邱雅玲) told an investors’ conference.

Taiwan’s total rate hikes this year could climb to as high as 62.5 basis points, after the central bank increased key interest rates by 25 basis points last month, Chiu said.

Central bank Governor Yang Chin-long speaks at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee in Taipei on Wednesday last week. Photo: CNA

CTBC Financial expects the US Federal Reserve to raise its rates by 175 basis points this year, Chiu added.

The holding firm estimates that every increase of 25 basis points in the interest rate would drive up CTBC Bank’s (中國信託銀行) net interest margin by 6 basis points and its net interest income by NT$2.6 billion (US$90.84 million), he said.

Every increase of 25 basis points in the US rate would boost the banking unit’s net interest margin by 1 basis point and net interest income by NT$400 million, Chiu said.

As a result, if interest rates in Taiwan and the US were to rise as high as its forecast, CTBC Bank could see its net interest margin increase by 7 basis points and its net interest income expand by at least NT$3 billion, Chiu said.

The bank’s average net interest margin was 1.4 percent, down from 1.43 percent a year earlier, company data showed.

The bank forecast that the exchange rate of the New Taiwan dollar versus the US dollar would hover between 27.5 to 28.5, Chiu said.

Although rate hikes usually dampen mortgage growth, CTBC Bank still expects its housing loans to rise by a high single-digit or even double-digit percentage this year, as most of its clients are not speculators, but those who buy houses for their own needs, Chiu said.

The bank’s mortgage loans stood at NT$833 billion at the end of last year, up 9 percent from a year earlier, company data showed.

CTBC Financial is evaluating whether to invest in a Web-only insurer, president Daniel Wu (吳一揆) told the conference.

Taiwan has not permitted Web-only insurers, which cannot sell policies through physical channels or salespeople, but the Financial Supervisory Commission has unveiled regulations that would allow companies to apply from August.

Online-only insurers require a lower paid-in capital and should be more popular among young customers, Wu said.

The digital marketing of property insurance has boomed overseas as it offers flexible prices, a diverse range of products and accurate risk controls, Wu said.

CTBC thinks there is also room for Internet insurance in the local market, Wu said, but declined to say which insurer it is targeting for partnership.

The company has not yet made a decision on whether to invest in a Web-only insurer, he said.