The nation’s housing price index came in at 117.5 in the fourth quarter of last year, rising 2.32 percent from three months earlier and 8.62 percent from a year earlier, a survey released by the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) showed yesterday.
The ministry attributed the price hikes to robust GDP growth, at 4.96 percent during the October-to-December period, as well as low mortgage rates, at 1.355 percent at the five major state-run lenders.
The price increases in Taoyuan, Taichung and Tainan all exceeded 10 percent last year, and approached the threshold in Kaohsiung at 9.69 percent, the ministry said, adding that infrastructure enhancement and expectations of rising prices contributed to the uptrend.
Photo: Hsu Yi-ping, Taipei Times
Housing prices gained 5.58 percent in Taipei and 6.2 percent in New Taipei City, it said.
Credit controls and other regulatory tightening measures should stabilize the housing market this year, it said.
The central bank’s 25 basis points rate hike last month should also help cool the property fever, it said.
Higher housing prices mean heavier mortgage burdens and lower affordability.
Mortgage payments accounted for 37.83 percent of household income nationwide, an increase of 0.93 percent from three months earlier, a separate report by the ministry found.
Housing prices rose to 9.46 times average household income, a 0.22 percent uptick quarter-on-quarter, it said.
The debt burden is much higher for homeowners in Taipei, where housing prices spiked to 16.29 times average household income, with 65.09 percent of the money going to mortgage payments, it said.
The situation looks similar in New Taipei City, where housing prices climbed to 12.52 times of household income, with mortgage payments taking up 50.02 percent, it added.
The ministry classifies mortgage burdens of above 50 percent of income as extremely high, between 40 and 50 percent as high, and less than 30 percent as reasonable.
By this measure, Taichung joined the unaffordable ranks, with mortgage payments averaging 43.5 percent, it said.
Housing also grew increasingly unaffordable in Yilan, with mortgage payments taking up 38.57 percent of income.
In Tainan and Kaohsiung, where housing prices have soared due to the arrival of high-tech firms, mortgage burdens reached 35.99 percent and 34.07 percent respectively, it said.
The mortgage burden in Taoyuan stood at the borderline of 31.76 percent.
Unaffordability values also rose above 30 percent in Hsinchu, Changhua, Miaoli, Nantou, Hualien, Taitung and Penghu, it found.
That left only Keelung, Chiayi, Yunlin and Pingtung with affordable mortgages of less than 30 percent of household income, it said.
