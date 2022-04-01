The climate monitor for Taiwan’s manufacturing industry last month flashed “green” for the fifth consecutive month, indicating that operations held steady, despite uncertainty due to worsening inflation and geopolitical tensions, the Taiwan Institute of Economic Research (TIER, 台經院) said yesterday.
The composite index for the manufacturing industry rose 0.92 points to 15.16, as the readings on input and demand increased, while the measures on the operating environment and selling prices decreased, the Taipei-based think tank said, adding that the cost gauge stayed unchanged.
Export orders and industrial output rose by double-digit percentage points in February, thanks to a continued recovery in the global economy, the institute said.
Photo: Yang Chin-cheng, Taipei Times
However, the war between Russia and Ukraine pushed up international crude oil and raw material prices, and triggered panic sell-offs across global bourses, weighing on operating confidence, it said.
TIER uses a five-color system to measure the industry’s health, with red indicating a boom, yellow-red suggesting an uptrend, green indicating a stable state, yellow-blue signaling a slowdown and blue representing a contraction.
The input side reported the fastest advance of 1.17 points, while demand added a fractional 0.39 points, the institute said.
The climate for manufacturers of livelihood goods, such as textile products, yielded a yellow-red signal, as selling prices picked up on the back of an improving global economy, it said.
Paper product makers also posted a red signal, as they benefited from a seasonal increase in purchasing activity, it said.
However, a lack of cotton and other raw material supplies limited growth, it added.
Suppliers of petrochemical products fared strongly, as crude oil product prices grew more than 10 percent, allowing exports of related products to more than double, it found.
Soaring oil prices took a toll on manufacturers of plastic and rubber products, dragging their gauge into sluggish territory, it said.
Domestic steelmakers saw their business and selling prices thrive, backed by demand from infrastructure enhancement projects in major economies, it said.
China’s economic slowdown put pressure on local suppliers of machinery equipment, it said.
Electronic component vendors continued to enjoy support from digital transformation and emerging technologies, but material and labor shortages constrained business, it said.
Makers of auto parts said business slackened, as evidenced by a 10 percent drop in auto sales, it said, attributing the decline to a persistent chip shortage that hampered auto production in the US and Europe.
Sales of motorcycles rose 3 percent, but component price hikes and government subsidy exits prompted makers to turn conservative about input amid concern over lackluster sales ahead, it said.
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday. The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu. TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman. The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range
ENHANCED OPERATIONS: HSBC would hire five senior managers from among local talent to oversee portfolios and projects, and launch new ESG funds, its CEO said HSBC Global Asset Management Taiwan Ltd (匯豐中華投信) is to grow local operations by expanding its management team and launching new funds by the end of this year, chief executive officer Chiao Hsin (焦訢) told a news conference in Taipei yesterday. The asset management company has about 80 employees, and it would add five senior managers who would be in charge of portfolios and projects, Chiao said. “The positions would be offered to local talent. We are already interviewing some candidates. It is possible that the positions would be filled in the third quarter,” Chiao said. While it is uncommon for local asset management
Global smartphone production is expected to grow at a slower annual rate of 2.5 percent this year due to the sluggish seasonal demand in the first quarter, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19-related lockdowns of Chinese cities, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said on Friday. Production is forecast to reach 1.366 billion units this year, down from the previous estimate of 1.38 billion units, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. However, as COVID-19-induced disruptions and semiconductor shortages linger, coupled with concerns about inflation and energy supply, smartphone production might be subject to further downward revisions later, it said. “There are two key