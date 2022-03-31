World Business Quick Take

Agencies





MALAYSIA

Growth outlook lowered

The central bank slightly lowered its economic growth outlook for this year and pledged that any changes to its accommodative monetary policy would be “measured and gradual,” as it flagged risks from the COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitics. GDP might expand 5.3 to 6.3 percent this year, Bank Negara Malaysia said in its annual Economic and Monetary Review yesterday. That compares with its earlier projection of 5.5 to 6.5 percent and last year’s 3.6 percent growth. The country is not “out of the woods,” but better prepared for further challenges, due to improved COVID-19 management and higher vaccination rates, central bank Governor Nor Shamsiah Yunus wrote in the report’s foreword.

THAILAND

Inflation to surpass target

The central bank said inflation would this year breach its target on higher crude oil and food prices, even as it held its policy rate steady to continue to focus on supporting an economy still reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bank of Thailand yesterday raised its headline inflation forecast for this year to 4.9 percent, above the top end of its 1 to 3 percent range and boosting it from the 1.7 percent it predicted in December last year. The central bank’s rate-setting committee decided unanimously to hold its key rate at a record low 0.5 percent for a 15th straight meeting, as forecast by all 23 economists in a Bloomberg survey.

SEMICONDUCTORS

Arm to restructure China unit

Arm Ltd is planning to transfer shares in its Chinese joint venture to a Softbank Group Corp special purpose vehicle to speed up its initial public offering plans, the Financial Times reported yesterday, citing people familiar with the matter. The share transfer, if successful, would leave the joint venture tied to Arm headquarters through a licensing agreement, instead of the 47.3 percent equity stake it holds today, the report said. The chip designing company would continue to get licensing revenues from the venture, but would not need to audit its financials, the report said.

BANKING

UBS plans US$6bn buyback

UBS Group AG said it would buy back as much as US$6 billion of stock over the next two years as part of plans to boost shareholder returns. The Swiss lender expects to make up to US$5 billion of repurchases under programs for last year and this year, the Zurich-based lender said in a statement yesterday. The new US$6 billion plan begins today. UBS last month surprised analysts and investors with ambitious profit and cost targets, and plans to increase its share repurchase program after net income beat analyst estimates.

TRANSPORTATION

E-ship makes maiden trip

The world’s largest electric cruise ship has made its maiden voyage, settling back into port in Yichang, China, after cruising up and down the Yangtze River. Powered by a massive 7,500 kilowatt-hour marine battery from the world’s No. 1 battery manufacturer for electric vehicles, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (新能源科技), the ship is to go into commercial operations from next month, being used mainly for sightseeing trips. At 100m long and about 16m wide, the Yangtze River Three Gorges 1 can carry up to 1,300 passengers. It can travel for about 100km on a single charge.