VinFast to build US$2bn EV factory in N Carolina

AFP, WASHINGTON





Vietnamese auto manufacturer VinFast on Tuesday announced that it would build a US$2 billion electric vehicle (EV) factory in the US state of North Carolina amid its push to enter the competitive global market for EVs.

US President Joe Biden cheered the announcement of the 800-hectare factory in Chatham County that would also make electric buses and EV batteries, calling it “the latest example of my economic strategy at work.”

“Our efforts to build a clean energy economy are driving companies to make more in America, rebuild our supply chains here at home, and ultimately bring down costs for the American people,” he said.

A VinFast VF e36 electric sports utility vehicle is displayed at the AutoMobility LA auto show in Los Angeles on Nov. 18 last year. Photo: AP

VinFast said construction on the facility, which would be able to produce 150,000 vehicles a year, would start this year once a permit is obtained and finish by 2024.

The automaker said in a statement that the factory would produce the five-passenger VinFast VF 8 and the seven-passenger VinFast VF 9, both all-electric sports utility vehicles.

Under the company’s memorandum of understanding with the state of North Carolina, VinFast said it would expand the factory in the future.

“North Carolina’s strong commitments in building a clean energy economy, fighting climate change and reducing greenhouse gas emissions in transportation make it an ideal location for VinFast to develop its premium, smart and environmentally friendly EVs,” VinFast Global chief executive officer Le Thi Thu Thuy said in a statement.

The automaker is a subsidiary of Vietnam’s largest private conglomerate, Vingroup JSC, which is owned by Pham Nhat Vuong, the country’s richest man with a fortune Forbes estimates at US$6.3 billion.

In July last year, VinFast announced that it would launch two new electric vehicles in North America and Europe this year.

The US electric vehicle market is an increasingly competitive space, home to Tesla Inc, a host of EV start-ups and the Detroit automakers, who have announced electric versions of long-standing models.