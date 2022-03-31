India’s government is considering a proposal from Russia to use a system developed by the Russian central bank for bilateral payments, people with knowledge of the matter said, as the South Asian nation seeks to buy oil and weapons from the sanctions-hit country.
The plan involves rupee-ruble-denominated payments using Russia’s messaging system SPFS, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential deliberations.
No final decision has been taken and the matter would probably be discussed when Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov arrives in India for a two-day visit today.
An Indian Ministry of Finance spokesman was not immediately available for a comment.
India is keen to continue bilateral trade, due to its dependency on Russian weapons and the prospect of buying cheaper oil as global prices surge. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been pushing back against pressure from Western nations by arguing that arms purchases from Russia are needed to counter China’s growing military assertiveness.
Under the proposal, rubles would be deposited into an Indian bank and converted into rupees, and the same system would work in reverse, one of the people said.
Undecided elements include whether the exchange rate would be fixed or floating.
Moscow also wants India to link its Unified Payments Interface with Russia’s Mir payments system for seamless use of cards issued by Indian and Russian banks after Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc suspended operations, one of the people said.
The US, along with the EU, cut off seven Russian banks from SWIFT — the Belgium-based cross-border payment system operator — including state-controlled VTB, Bank Rossiya and Bank Otkritie. Following the sweeping sanctions, Russia has been looking for alternate mechanisms to continue its trade hit by its war in Ukraine.
India has not outright condemned Moscow’s attack on its neighbor, saying only that Russia and Ukraine should end hostilities, and seek a diplomatic solution through dialogue.
However, New Delhi is under pressure from fellow members of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, which includes the US, Australia and Japan, to take a stronger stand against Russia as the US and its allies try to isolate Moscow.
Separately, Russia has offered to buy back US dollar debt maturing next week and pay in rubles — a tactic aimed at reducing the hurdles for local holders to receive funds, while also curbing the overall amount of foreign currency the government has to pay out.
The Russian Ministry of Finance collected bids from 4pm on Tuesday to 5pm yesterday, a statement said.
It offered to repurchase the bonds, which mature on Monday, at 100 percent of par value using the official central bank ruble rate today, it said.
The statement did not indicate how much of the US$2 billion eurobond it could repurchase.
Despite warnings from credit rating agencies, the Russian government has so far sidestepped a default and continues to service its foreign bonds after sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine severed Russia from the global financial system.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Russian finance ministry said it had made a US$102 million coupon payment on a US dollar bond maturing in 2035.
