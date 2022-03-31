EU to target disposable products to curb waste

Bloomberg





The EU plans to ensure that products from handbags to laptops and mobile phones are more durable, in a bid to curb the environmental damage caused by their limited lifespans.

Under the “Circular Economy Package” put forward by the European Commission yesterday, companies would have to show that the products they sell within the EU last longer, and can be more easily repaired and recycled.

Once enacted, the plans could lead to energy savings equivalent to a year’s worth of the bloc’s Russian natural gas imports by 2030, EU Commissioner for Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius said.

EU Commissioner for Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius speaks at a news conference in Brussels yesterday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“Our goal is ensuring that we lessen our dependence on natural resources, which we don’t have really in Europe,” Sinkevicius said in an interview. “We want to ensure that the circular economy becomes the norm.”

The proposals, which also include a strategy for making the textile and construction industry more environmentally friendly, are the latest in the EU’s bid to reach climate neutrality by the middle of the century.

Yet they are also pitched as a way to help reduce the bloc’s heavy reliance on raw materials, most notably from Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The commission is to propose secondary legislation to draft specific design criteria for different product groupings. The first sectors would be announced this year and would likely be the most environmentally intensive ones, such as steel, furniture and tires, Sinkevicius said.

Sinkevicius said he would travel to Asia next week where he would meet with officials from Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and India to discuss the bloc’s plans.

The proposals would be compliant with WTO rules, he said.

Globally, extraction of raw materials has tripled since 1970, while in the textile sector just 1 percent is recycled into new products. Items that are covered by the regulation would only be allowed to be sold in the EU if a so-called “digital product passport” is available.

The commission would also require that companies disclose how they destroy unsold products. That could lead to bans on the practice in some sectors.

“Less money in the pocket of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, more money in your own pocket,” European Commissioner for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said. “That’s a good deal.”