The EU plans to ensure that products from handbags to laptops and mobile phones are more durable, in a bid to curb the environmental damage caused by their limited lifespans.
Under the “Circular Economy Package” put forward by the European Commission yesterday, companies would have to show that the products they sell within the EU last longer, and can be more easily repaired and recycled.
Once enacted, the plans could lead to energy savings equivalent to a year’s worth of the bloc’s Russian natural gas imports by 2030, EU Commissioner for Environment Virginijus Sinkevicius said.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“Our goal is ensuring that we lessen our dependence on natural resources, which we don’t have really in Europe,” Sinkevicius said in an interview. “We want to ensure that the circular economy becomes the norm.”
The proposals, which also include a strategy for making the textile and construction industry more environmentally friendly, are the latest in the EU’s bid to reach climate neutrality by the middle of the century.
Yet they are also pitched as a way to help reduce the bloc’s heavy reliance on raw materials, most notably from Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
The commission is to propose secondary legislation to draft specific design criteria for different product groupings. The first sectors would be announced this year and would likely be the most environmentally intensive ones, such as steel, furniture and tires, Sinkevicius said.
Sinkevicius said he would travel to Asia next week where he would meet with officials from Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia and India to discuss the bloc’s plans.
The proposals would be compliant with WTO rules, he said.
Globally, extraction of raw materials has tripled since 1970, while in the textile sector just 1 percent is recycled into new products. Items that are covered by the regulation would only be allowed to be sold in the EU if a so-called “digital product passport” is available.
The commission would also require that companies disclose how they destroy unsold products. That could lead to bans on the practice in some sectors.
“Less money in the pocket of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin, more money in your own pocket,” European Commissioner for Climate Action Frans Timmermans said. “That’s a good deal.”
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
Global smartphone production is expected to grow at a slower annual rate of 2.5 percent this year due to the sluggish seasonal demand in the first quarter, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19-related lockdowns of Chinese cities, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said on Friday. Production is forecast to reach 1.366 billion units this year, down from the previous estimate of 1.38 billion units, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. However, as COVID-19-induced disruptions and semiconductor shortages linger, coupled with concerns about inflation and energy supply, smartphone production might be subject to further downward revisions later, it said. “There are two key
HOT CHIPS: Novatek’s revenue surged 79 percent to US$4.84 billion to make it No. 6 among IC designers, while MediaTek placed No. 4 with US$17.62 billion Revenue at the world’s top 10 IC designers soared 48 percent year-on-year to US$127.41 billion last year, with Taiwan’s Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠科技) posting the fastest growth, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) data showed. The revenue growth was mainly driven by surging demand for electronics, which led to a global chip crunch and prompted chipmakers to increase prices, TrendForce said. Four Taiwanese chip designers made the top 10 list for last year. Hsinchu-based Novatek outperformed its global peers with revenue soaring 79 percent annually to US$4.84 billion last year, which helped raise the company’s ranking two notches to No. 6, data showed. TrendForce attributed Novatek’s strong
‘COMPLYING WITH SANCTIONS’: The French firm would not fund new projects in the country, but it would also not give its local assets to Vladimir Putin ‘for free,’ its CEO said TotalEnergies SE does not plan to divest its Russian assets amid the war in Ukraine, as doing so would essentially mean handing them over to Russian President Vladimir Putin, TotalEnergies chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne said. “For me it’s a question of accountability and the responsibility of the offshore stakeholders,” Pouyanne told a conference in Doha on Saturday. “Do I give them for free to Mister Putin? Because this is what it means leaving today and giving my shares.” The French energy firm earlier last week said it would no longer sign or renew contracts to buy oil and petroleum products from