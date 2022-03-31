FPG to offer subsidies to employees to encourage purchases of electric scooters

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





Formosa Plastics Group (FPG, 台塑集團) yesterday said it would launch a subsidy program worth as much as NT$720 million (US$25.19 million) for its employees to purchase electric scooters in the industrial conglomerate’s latest push to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Employees working at the group’s four major subsidiaries for more than one year would be eligible to apply for a NT$10,000 subsidy for the purchase of a new electric scooter, or NT$16,000 for retiring an old scooter, FPG said in a statement issued after a news conference in Taipei.

The company’s subsidies combined with those offered by local governments would mean FPG employees who want to buy an electric scooter would pay only half of the retail price of about NT$70,000 each, making the vehicles more affordable, the statement said.

Formosa Plastics Group administration office president Lin Sang-chi, center, and other executives attend a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chang Hui-wen, Taipei Times

The program is expected to reduce carbon emissions by 9,362 tonnes a year, it said.

That would be one of the measures helping the group’s Formosa Plastics Corp (FPC, 台塑), Nan Ya Plastics Corp (南亞塑膠), Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) and Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp (台灣化纖) achieve their target of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, it said.

FPG is the first local conglomerate to offer subsidies for purchases of electric scooters to reduce carbon emissions.

The four subsidiaries have a total workforce of 45,000 in Taiwan, the statement said.

To further encourage employees to switch to green energy mobility, FPG said it is collaborating with the nation’s major electric scooter makers Gogoro Inc (睿能創意), Aeon Motor Co (宏佳騰) and Kwang Yang Motor Co (光陽工業) to offer discounts or 7-Eleven convenience store chain coupons with the purchase of an electric scooter.