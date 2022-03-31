Micron Technology Inc, the largest US maker of memory chips, gave an upbeat forecast for the current quarter, a sign that demand remains strong from rapidly expanding data center customers.
Sales would be about US$8.7 billion in its fiscal third quarter, Micron said in a statement on Tuesday.
That compares with an average analyst estimate of US$8.2 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Photo: Reuters
Excluding certain items, profit would be about US$2.46 a share, topping the US$2.24 prediction.
Memory chips are used in a wide range of devices, making them less subject to fluctuations in demand for PCs and smartphones. That has helped Micron continue to grow even as the PC market slows.
Data center sales have been a particular bright spot, surging more than 60 percent last quarter. Industrial sales also gained about 60 percent in the period, and automaker revenue set a record.
While the number of PCs and smartphones being shipped is not growing, the amount of memory those devices need is, Micron chief executive officer Sanjay Mehrotra said.
“Micron is looking at a record year in fiscal 2022,” he said in an interview. “Our end-market demand is strong, our customers’ demand is strong and supply is constrained.”
In the three months that ended on March 3, Micron’s revenue grew 25 percent to US$7.79 billion. Net income was US$2.26 billion, or US$2 a share, up from US$603 million, or US$0.53, a year earlier.
Micron competes with South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co and SK Hynix Inc, as well as Japan’s Kioxia Holdings Corp.
DRAM chips hold information temporarily, helping processors crunch data. NAND flash memory, meanwhile, acts as permanent storage in smartphones and computers. Recent production problems at Kioxia plants caused some of its products to be unusable, helping boost prices of NAND semiconductors. Samsung dominates production of both major types of chips.
Historically, the PC market has driven demand for memory. That industry enjoyed a surge during the COVID-19 pandemic, fueled in part by stuck-at-home workers buying new equipment.
However, it has slowed more recently.
Micron said on Tuesday that it expects PC shipments to be flat this year compared with last year.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine would not affect Micron’s production, but the region’s role as a source of gases and some minerals used in chip manufacturing means that some costs might go up, the company said.
The return of lockdowns in China related to the COVID-19 pandemic represents a risk to the electronics supply chain, Mehrotra said.
As with many companies, the price of energy, transport, raw materials and wages are going up, he said.
Micron is able to offset this inflationary pressure by improving its production techniques to make itself more efficient.
It is doing that faster than its competitors, he said.
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
Global smartphone production is expected to grow at a slower annual rate of 2.5 percent this year due to the sluggish seasonal demand in the first quarter, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19-related lockdowns of Chinese cities, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said on Friday. Production is forecast to reach 1.366 billion units this year, down from the previous estimate of 1.38 billion units, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. However, as COVID-19-induced disruptions and semiconductor shortages linger, coupled with concerns about inflation and energy supply, smartphone production might be subject to further downward revisions later, it said. “There are two key
HOT CHIPS: Novatek’s revenue surged 79 percent to US$4.84 billion to make it No. 6 among IC designers, while MediaTek placed No. 4 with US$17.62 billion Revenue at the world’s top 10 IC designers soared 48 percent year-on-year to US$127.41 billion last year, with Taiwan’s Novatek Microelectronics Corp (聯詠科技) posting the fastest growth, TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) data showed. The revenue growth was mainly driven by surging demand for electronics, which led to a global chip crunch and prompted chipmakers to increase prices, TrendForce said. Four Taiwanese chip designers made the top 10 list for last year. Hsinchu-based Novatek outperformed its global peers with revenue soaring 79 percent annually to US$4.84 billion last year, which helped raise the company’s ranking two notches to No. 6, data showed. TrendForce attributed Novatek’s strong
‘COMPLYING WITH SANCTIONS’: The French firm would not fund new projects in the country, but it would also not give its local assets to Vladimir Putin ‘for free,’ its CEO said TotalEnergies SE does not plan to divest its Russian assets amid the war in Ukraine, as doing so would essentially mean handing them over to Russian President Vladimir Putin, TotalEnergies chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne said. “For me it’s a question of accountability and the responsibility of the offshore stakeholders,” Pouyanne told a conference in Doha on Saturday. “Do I give them for free to Mister Putin? Because this is what it means leaving today and giving my shares.” The French energy firm earlier last week said it would no longer sign or renew contracts to buy oil and petroleum products from