TSMC unfazed by lockdowns in China

‘NOT SIGNIFICANT’: The company’s fab in Shanghai is operating normally, despite a strict lockdown in the city, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





China’s recent COVID-19 lockdowns have dampened consumer demand for PCs and smartphones, but the softness would not dampen Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (台積電) business prospects for this year, chairman Mark Liu (劉德音) said yesterday.

The company has no plans to revise downward its capital expenditure budget for this year, Liu told reporters on the sidelines of the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu.

TSMC is still racing to expand capacity to meet customers’ demand, said Liu, who is also the association’s chairman.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co chairman Mark Liu speaks at the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association’s general meeting in Hsinchu yesterday. Liu is the association’s chairman. Photo: Grace Hung, Taipei Times

The world’s biggest contract chipmaker in January raised its capital spending for this year to a record range of US$40 billion to US$44 billion. Revenue this year is forecast to grow by a mid-to-high 20s percentage in US dollar terms on an annual basis, it said.

The COVID-19 restrictions in China have begun affecting consumer spending on PCs, smartphones and TVs, Liu said.

China accounts for more than 50 percent of the world’s consumer electronics market, he said.

Demand for vehicles, high-performance computing and Internet of Things devices remains very strong, he added.

Overall, it “will not have a significant impact on [TSMC’s] growth for the whole year,” he said.

Commenting on lockdowns in Shanghai, Liu said TSMC’s fab there is operating normally, as it had made workforce arrangements in advance.

TSMC operates an 8-inch fab in Shanghai.

“We have strong technological competitiveness. Demand for our [chips] in the past two years have exceeded the capacity we can supply,” Liu said. “What we have to do now is to adjust our priorities based on the new demand profile.”

China’s lockdowns are likely costing the country at least US$46 billion a month, or 3.1 percent of GDP, in lost economic output, Zheng Michael Song (宋錚), an economist at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, estimated earlier this week based on the assumption that cities generating about 20 percent of China’s GDP are imposing targeted lockdowns.

That cost would double if those areas had to follow Shanghai and impose stricter policies requiring most residents to remain at home, Song added.

Shanghai’s lockdown would have even greater ramifications for China and the world than the already significant effect from the lockdown in the tech hub of Shenzhen, Bloomberg Intelligence said.

The slowdown is weighing on the tech sector. Apple Inc is planning to cut its iPhone SE output target next quarter, the Nikkei reported.

Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase & Co analysts trimmed their estimates for PC and server shipments for this year.

Liu said the global chip crunch has prompted governments to build their own chip production facilities, and such developments are causing manufacturing costs to rise in semiconductor supply chains.

Coupled with the impact of geopolitical tensions and high inflation, Liu said rising costs would eventually lead to price hikes for electronic products.

Liu also urged the government to get ready to make a decision about further opening the country’s borders as soon as possible.

Additional reporting by Bloomberg