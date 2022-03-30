Vietnam projects GDP growth of up to 6.5%

Bloomberg





Vietnam, the fastest-growing economy in Southeast Asia, yesterday reaffirmed its outlook for an expansion of much as 6.5 percent this year, seeing activity pick up from a slower-than-expected first quarter as risks from the COVID-19 pandemic recede.

GDP would expand 6 to 6.5 percent this year, said Le Trung Hieu, head of the GDP department at the Vietnamese General Statistics Office.

That would be the quickest pace in the region, and the second-fastest in Asia-Pacific after India’s estimated 7.5 percent pace, the Asian Development Bank said.

Customers drink coffee at an outdoor cafe near Notre Dame Cathedral in District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, on Monday. Photo: Bloomberg

Manufacturing would be the main driver, while tourism, construction and other industries are expected to extend their recoveries, Hieu said.

While the data showed that GDP in the three months to March grew at a slower-than-expected 5.03 percent pace from a year earlier, economic activity is seen gaining momentum in the remaining three quarters of the fiscal year, helped by increasing vaccination levels.

The best-case scenario is for growth to touch 6.5 percent should the Russia-Ukraine conflict be resolved, Hieu said.

A stronger manufacturing performance is key to sustaining overall activity in Vietnam, where exports are a main driver of the economy. Exports rose 14.8 percent this month, compared with a year earlier, while January-to-March shipments grew 12.9 percent; imports climbed 14.6 percent this month, helping notch up a 15.9 percent growth this quarter, the data showed.

The Vietnamese Parliament in January approved a 347 trillion dong (US$15.2 billion) stimulus package. Still, the war remains the biggest risk to the outlook, with geopolitical tensions seen adding to global supply strains on everything from food to fuel.

Consumer prices rose 2.41 percent this month from a year earlier, the statistics office said, compared with the government’s target to cap average inflation at 4 percent this year.

“Inflation pressures are building up, fueled by rising oil prices that spurred costs in many sectors and industries,” said Nguyen Thu Oanh, head of the inflation department at the General Statistics Office.

Government spending to aid virus-hit sectors would add to inflation factors, Nguyen said.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and rising prices of animal feed have greatly hurt agricultural production, which accounted for 10.9 percent of GDP in this quarter,” General Statistics Office Director-General Nguyen Thi Huong said.