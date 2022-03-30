High-tech jobs to lead pickup in hiring: survey

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Hiring activities are expected to pick up across sectors this year in Taiwan, especially for high-tech positions, as artificial intelligence, 5G wireless communication, Internet-of-Things applications and electric vehicles gain popularity, a survey by international recruitment consultancy Robert Walters found yesterday.

“We see an increase in job openings in almost all sectors, especially with technology companies,” it said, adding that the talent pool has grown limited due to travel restrictions, digitalization and fast demand for candidates with regional experience.

Nearly 65 percent of tech professionals are confident about job opportunities, as companies speed up transformation projects and become more flexible with their workforce in the post-COVID-19 pandemic era, the survey showed.

Students visit a job fair at the National Taiwan University campus in Taipei on March 5. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

Technology engineers — particularly IC design engineers and mid-level software engineers — will be in high demand, while the job market is also seeing more requirements for research and development, telecommunications and cloud service professionals, it found.

Salary increment expectations average 10 to 15 percent this year, but vary across industries and roles, the survey showed.

For job movers possessing in-demand or niche skill sets, salary increments could hit 25 percent or more, it said.

A surge in global demand for semiconductors and electronics products has bolstered the job market in Taiwan, the consultancy said.

In addition, the local market has benefited from foreign organizations seeking to build a presence and increase outsourcing in Taiwan, it said.

The survey also showed that candidates consider factors beyond compensations and perks, such as an inspiring work culture, diversity and inclusion, as well as open and effective communication with management, it said.

Candidates are expecting more flexible working arrangements and companies that are able to offer more autonomy at work have a higher chance of being recognized as employers of choice, Robert Walters Taiwan (華德士台灣) general manager John Winter said.

Apart from flexible working options, candidates are looking for companies that offer training platforms that can enhance their personal and professional development, as well as provide a clear plan for their career progression, the survey said.

Due to talent shortages, more companies are considering candidates from overseas returning to Taiwan, it said.

On the other hand, candidates will have an advantage if they are multilingual, particularly for senior positions at which they are expected to liaise with overseas colleagues, it said.

Candidates who are able to demonstrate agility and adaptability on top of their core technical skills will be in high demand to lead in the new norm of remote working and fast-changing market conditions, it said.