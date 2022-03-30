The Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday said the electricity price review committee has postponed making a decision on electricity rates, as rushing to hike prices due to volatility in global energy prices could worsen the nation’s already high inflation.
The decision came as a surprise, as it was widely expected that the committee would take a compromising stance and raise electricity rates for industrial and heavy users, while keeping them unchanged for most users.
It was the first time that the committee postponed the decision since the electricity price mechanism went into effect in 2017, citing “abnormal” changes in the global energy market and external factors.
Photo: CNA
As a result, the electricity rate would be unchanged at NT$2.6253 (US$0.09) per kilowatt-hour during the first half of this year.
Power rates have been frozen seven times since September 2018.
The ministry attributed the dramatic movements in global energy prices to recent geopolitical tensions.
The price of crude oil skyrocketed 30 percent to US$133.18 a barrel on March 8, two weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine, but it pulled back 21 percent within a week, the ministry said.
“Amid such a volatile environment, the members of the electricity price review committee agreed that they should be more cautious about making a decision,” Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Lin Chuan-neng (林全能) told a media briefing.
“As any adjustments in electricity rates will be closely linked to consumer prices, which tend to rise rather than drop, we should take the time to closely monitor global energy price trends,” Lin said.
The consumer price index last month grew 2.36 percent on annual basis, surpassing the central bank’s long-term target of 2 percent for the seventh consecutive month.
The committee agreed to hold an extraordinary meeting within three months to see if geopolitical tensions ease and global energy prices stabilize during the period, Lin said.
Fuel costs are the major factor affecting electricity rates, as the costs of crude oil, liquefied natural gas and coal account for more than 50 percent of power generating costs, Lin said.
The committee yesterday decided to allocate NT$15.5 billion from Taiwan Power Co’s (台電) earnings surplus to fund the electricity price stabilization fund.
That would bring the fund’s size to NT$40.3 billion, Lin said.
