JAPAN
BOJ intervention hits yen
The yen yesterday slipped nearly 1 percent to a six-year low of ￥123.25 against the US dollar, after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervened to stop government bond yields from rising above its key target, while rising US yields pushed the US dollar higher against other currencies. The bank yesterday made two offers to buy an unlimited amount of government bonds with maturities of more than five years and up to 10 years. It is aiming to stop rising global interest rates from pushing up Japanese yields.
SPAIN
Homes, firms to receive aid
Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez yesterday unveiled plans to offer 6 billion euros (US$6.59 billion) in direct aid to households and businesses struggling with the economic effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The emergency response plan “will involve approximately 6.0 billion euros in direct aid and tax rebates, as well as 10 billion euros in state-guaranteed loans to cushion the impact of the crisis on families and businesses,” Sanchez said.
CHINA
Industrial profits up 5%
Industrial companies’ profits grew at a faster pace in the first two months of the year, despite being a typically slower production period because of the Lunar New Year holiday. Industrial profits rose 5 percent in the January-to-February period from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday. That compares with a 4.2 percent increase in the single-month data for December last year. The pickup is due to larger profits registered by energy and raw materials enterprises from higher commodities prices, the bureau said.
BANKING
Commerzbank faces risks
Commerzbank AG said that risks to its outlook have increased following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Moscow. Geopolitical risks could affect economic growth through higher prices for raw materials and sanctions, while Russian “countersanctions” might affect Commerzbank’s portfolios, the German lender said in its annual report yesterday. “There are numerous risk factors that could affect the 2022 profit forecast to a considerable, though not reliably quantifiable extent, should events take an unfavorable turn,” Commerzbank wrote.
ELECTRONICS
Huawei posts record profit
Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday reported record profit for last year, despite being heavily hit by US sanctions. The Chinese company posted a net profit of 113.7 billion yuan (US$17.85 billion) last year, a rise of 76 percent year-on-year, but revenue slumped by about 29 percent as it grappled with US sanctions aimed at blocking access to key technology and supplies. The company attributed its profitability to “improved product portfolios and more efficient internal operations,” along with a rise in net profit margin.
BANKING
JPMorgan touts online bank
JPMorgan Chase & Co’s fledgling digital bank is trying to attract clients in the UK with a new savings account. Chase, which launched in the UK in September, plans to offer a variable interest rate of 1.5 percent, the company said yesterday. That is more than double the rate offered by similar online banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Marcus. Deposits would be capped at ￡250,000 (US$328,411). No fees or charges would apply to move money out.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said operations at all of its plants had returned to normal after an early morning magnitude 6.6 earthquake near Hualien caused sporadic evacuations and minor machine damage. Technical hiccups triggered by the earthquake, which struck off the coast of Hualien County at 1:41am, had been rectified following an inspection, TSMC said. The world’s largest contract chipmaker said that temporarily evacuated workers had all returned to production lines with the effect on operations expected to be minimal. TSMC runs advanced wafer plants at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) and the Southern
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
Global smartphone production is expected to grow at a slower annual rate of 2.5 percent this year due to the sluggish seasonal demand in the first quarter, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19-related lockdowns of Chinese cities, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said on Friday. Production is forecast to reach 1.366 billion units this year, down from the previous estimate of 1.38 billion units, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. However, as COVID-19-induced disruptions and semiconductor shortages linger, coupled with concerns about inflation and energy supply, smartphone production might be subject to further downward revisions later, it said. “There are two key
‘COMPLYING WITH SANCTIONS’: The French firm would not fund new projects in the country, but it would also not give its local assets to Vladimir Putin ‘for free,’ its CEO said TotalEnergies SE does not plan to divest its Russian assets amid the war in Ukraine, as doing so would essentially mean handing them over to Russian President Vladimir Putin, TotalEnergies chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne said. “For me it’s a question of accountability and the responsibility of the offshore stakeholders,” Pouyanne told a conference in Doha on Saturday. “Do I give them for free to Mister Putin? Because this is what it means leaving today and giving my shares.” The French energy firm earlier last week said it would no longer sign or renew contracts to buy oil and petroleum products from