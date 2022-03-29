World Business Quick Take

JAPAN

BOJ intervention hits yen

The yen yesterday slipped nearly 1 percent to a six-year low of ￥123.25 against the US dollar, after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervened to stop government bond yields from rising above its key target, while rising US yields pushed the US dollar higher against other currencies. The bank yesterday made two offers to buy an unlimited amount of government bonds with maturities of more than five years and up to 10 years. It is aiming to stop rising global interest rates from pushing up Japanese yields.

SPAIN

Homes, firms to receive aid

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez yesterday unveiled plans to offer 6 billion euros (US$6.59 billion) in direct aid to households and businesses struggling with the economic effect of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The emergency response plan “will involve approximately 6.0 billion euros in direct aid and tax rebates, as well as 10 billion euros in state-guaranteed loans to cushion the impact of the crisis on families and businesses,” Sanchez said.

CHINA

Industrial profits up 5%

Industrial companies’ profits grew at a faster pace in the first two months of the year, despite being a typically slower production period because of the Lunar New Year holiday. Industrial profits rose 5 percent in the January-to-February period from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Sunday. That compares with a 4.2 percent increase in the single-month data for December last year. The pickup is due to larger profits registered by energy and raw materials enterprises from higher commodities prices, the bureau said.

BANKING

Commerzbank faces risks

Commerzbank AG said that risks to its outlook have increased following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Moscow. Geopolitical risks could affect economic growth through higher prices for raw materials and sanctions, while Russian “countersanctions” might affect Commerzbank’s portfolios, the German lender said in its annual report yesterday. “There are numerous risk factors that could affect the 2022 profit forecast to a considerable, though not reliably quantifiable extent, should events take an unfavorable turn,” Commerzbank wrote.

ELECTRONICS

Huawei posts record profit

Huawei Technologies Co (華為) yesterday reported record profit for last year, despite being heavily hit by US sanctions. The Chinese company posted a net profit of 113.7 billion yuan (US$17.85 billion) last year, a rise of 76 percent year-on-year, but revenue slumped by about 29 percent as it grappled with US sanctions aimed at blocking access to key technology and supplies. The company attributed its profitability to “improved product portfolios and more efficient internal operations,” along with a rise in net profit margin.

BANKING

JPMorgan touts online bank

JPMorgan Chase & Co’s fledgling digital bank is trying to attract clients in the UK with a new savings account. Chase, which launched in the UK in September, plans to offer a variable interest rate of 1.5 percent, the company said yesterday. That is more than double the rate offered by similar online banks, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Marcus. Deposits would be capped at ￡250,000 (US$328,411). No fees or charges would apply to move money out.