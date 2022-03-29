Barclays delays buyback on US$590m bond error

Bloomberg





Barclays PLC expects to take a ￡450 million (US$591.61 million) hit and is delaying a share buyback until the second quarter, after issuing about US$15 billion more structured notes and exchange traded notes than it had registered for sale.

Barclays Bank PLC, the subsidiary that holds the lender’s corporate and investment bank, has determined that “securities offered and sold under its US shelf registration statement during a period of approximately one year exceeded the registered amount,” it said yesterday in a statement.

The situation requires the unit to repurchase affected instruments — what is called a rescission offer — at their original price.

A branch of Barclays Bank is pictured in London on Feb. 23. Photo: Peter Nicholls, Reuters

Barclays Bank registered US$20.8 billion of securities in August 2019, and exceeded the registered amount by approximately US$15.2 billion, the statement said.

Its “best estimate at this time” of the rescission losses suggests a charge of about ￡450 million, the bank said, adding that the lender’s ￡1 billion share buyback, originally expected to start in the first quarter, is now expected to commence in the second quarter.

Hedging should mean that half of the hit is expected to reverse upon conclusion of the offer, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Jonathan Tyce said.

A shelf registration is an agreement with regulators to allow finance firms to issue securities without applying for approval each time. It allows for a series of issuances without requiring further prospectuses to be filed.

Barclays said it has commissioned an independent review of the matter. It said regulators are also conducting inquiries and requesting information.

Barclays CEO C.S. Venkatakrishnan was the group’s chief risk officer at the time the registration document was filed.

The bond error is “an unhelpful matter which has triggered an independent review around the control environment,” Jefferies analyst Joseph Dickerson said. “Regulatory enquiries may weigh on sentiment.”

Barclays Bank PLC will file a new automatic shelf registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission as soon as practicable.

The bank said that it remains committed to its structured products business in the US.