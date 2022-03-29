The United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) energy minister yesterday doubled down on an oil alliance with Russia that has helped buoy crude prices to their highest in years, as Moscow’s war on Ukraine rattles markets and sends energy and commodity prices soaring.
Russia, with its 10 million barrels of oil per day, is an important member of the global OPEC+ energy alliance, Emirati Minister of Energy Suhail al-Mazrouei said at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum in Dubai.
“Leaving the politics aside, that volume is needed today,” he said. “Unless someone is willing to come and bring 10 million barrels, we don’t see that someone can substitute Russia.”
Photo: AP
Led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, the alliance has the capacity to increase oil output and bring down crude prices that have soared past US$100 a barrel.
The US, European nations, Japan and others have been calling on Gulf Arab oil producers to do more to help bring down prices. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson paid a visit this month to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, where he raised the issue.
Al-Mazrouei described the OPEC+ alliance as one that is here to stay, and shot down any suggestion that the UAE would strike out on its own and increase production unilaterally.
“Staying together, staying focused and not allowing politics to kick into this organization ... we always believe that whatever we do as countries when it comes to production and to this work, it needs always to stay out of politics,” al-Mazrouei said.
The OPEC+ alliance has stuck with their plan for gradual oil production increases based on a deal struck during the height of COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns, when producers made deep cuts to output to compensate for plummeting fuel demand. Higher oil prices have been good for oil producing economies. Despite efforts at diversification, Gulf Arab states continue to rely heavily on energy exports.
Al-Mazrouei also pressed for greater investment in oil and gas, even as his country moves toward cutting emissions within the UAE’s borders and commits to its pledge of net-zero by 2050.
In apparent criticism of NATO policy, the minister said that Russia’s war in Ukraine — which he described as a crisis — needs diplomacy to be resolved and “not by pouring more weapons into the situation because basically the people are going to be the victim.”
Prices have also risen as Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s largest oil producer, faces continued cross-border attacks by neighboring Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have used drones and missiles to target the kingdom’s oil facilities.
Despite US condemnation of the Houthis and US-supplied anti-missile systems for Saudi Arabia, relations between US President Joe Biden’s administration and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman remain tense, and there has been no direct call between the two since the US president took office.
“We’ve been living in a roller coaster, seeing the prices going up and down,” al-Mazrouei said.
He gave no indication that OPEC producers plan to change course, but said that “we are in an environment where everyone is saying: ‘raise your production.’”
“We definitely at this time need all available resources,” he said, slamming efforts to pull back from investments in oil and gas.
