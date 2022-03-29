Heineken exits Russia, expects 400m euro hit

Reuters





Dutch brewing giant Heineken NV yesterday said it would exit the Russian market after previously saying it would halt new investments and exports there, anticipating a charge of 400 million euros (US$439.5 million).

“We have concluded that Heineken’s ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable nor viable in the current environment,” it said in a statement, adding that it would not profit from any transfer of ownership.

Heineken, which brews the Botsjkarev, Ochota en Tri Medvjedja brands in Russia, said it is aiming for an “orderly transfer” and that it would continue the business with reduced operations during a transition period to minimize the risk of nationalization.

Glasses of Heineken beer are pictured at a restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam on May 30, 2019. Photo: Reuters

Heineken is guaranteeing the salaries of its 1,800 employees to the end of this year, it said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged international companies to leave the Russian market after the country launched a large-scale military invasion of its neighbor a month ago.

Rival Carlsberg A/S, which owns Russia’s largest brewer, Baltika, continues to sell beer under the Baltika brand.

However, Carlsberg said earlier this month that it had begun a strategic review of its business in the country and was suspending Russian brewing of its namesake brand of beer.

“Heineken’s decision probably does not make the situation easier for Carlsberg,” Nordnet AB analyst Per Hansen said in a research note.

Heineken said earlier this month that it would stop making and selling its beer in Russia, and that it would no longer accept any net financial benefits from its operations there.