EQUITIES
TAIEX down on virus surge
The TAIEX fell yesterday, due to renewed COVID-19 concerns after the number of local cases a day earlier surged to the highest since June last year, but losses were limited, dealers said.
“The spike in domestic COVID-19 cases surprised investors,” Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) analyst Kevin Su (蘇俊宏) said. “So, they simply scrambled to dump their stocks soon after the local equity market opened.” Worries over a possible rate hike by the US Federal Reserve amid rising inflationary pressures also prompted selling, dealers said. The TAIEX fell below its 20-day moving average of 17,446 points during intraday trading, prompting bargain hunters to pick up large-cap tech stocks, helping the main board recoup part of its losses by the end of the session, dealers added. The TAIEX closed down 156.94 points, or 0.89 percent, at 17,520.01. Turnover totaled NT$234.770 billion (US$8.16 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$12.57 billion of shares on the main board.
EQUITIES
Foreigners net buyers
Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$316.17 billion of local shares after selling NT$39.32 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold NT$4762.59 billion of local shares from the beginning of the year, it said. Last week, the top three shares foreign investors bought were China Steel Corp (中鋼), CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) and Compeq Manufacturing Co (華通電腦), while the top three shares they sold were AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子) and Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控), the exchange said. As of Friday, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$22.89 trillion, or 41.77 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
SANCTIONS
MSI responds on Russia
Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星科技) on Sunday said that it abides by international rules in terms of its sales and operations in Russia, after a Yale University professor placed the firm on a list of entities that have not exited or reduced their activities in the country. MSI said it also places an emphasis on the safety of its employees and hopes the Russia-Ukraine war would end as soon as possible in a peaceful manner. Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at the Yale School of Management, said 42 firms, including Acer Inc (宏碁), Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) and MSI, had defied calls to exit Russia as of Sunday. Acer issued a similar statement on Saturday, saying it abides by international trade regulations and is also paying close attention to the safety and well-being of its employees.
BANKING
E.Sun branch approved
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Thursday approved E.Sun Commercial Bank’s (玉山銀行) application to set up a branch in Fukuoka, Japan. It would be the bank’s second branch in Japan, following the first one in Tokyo, and its ninth overseas branch. E.Sun and other local banks have established one subsidiary branch and nine branches in Japan, most of them in Tokyo. Combined pretax profit of the 10 branches in Japan grew 2.75 times from a year earlier to NT$3 billion last year, as their operations recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission said. However, last year’s pretax profit was still lower than the NT$5.9 billion posted in 2019, commission data showed.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said operations at all of its plants had returned to normal after an early morning magnitude 6.6 earthquake near Hualien caused sporadic evacuations and minor machine damage. Technical hiccups triggered by the earthquake, which struck off the coast of Hualien County at 1:41am, had been rectified following an inspection, TSMC said. The world’s largest contract chipmaker said that temporarily evacuated workers had all returned to production lines with the effect on operations expected to be minimal. TSMC runs advanced wafer plants at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) and the Southern
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
Global smartphone production is expected to grow at a slower annual rate of 2.5 percent this year due to the sluggish seasonal demand in the first quarter, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19-related lockdowns of Chinese cities, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said on Friday. Production is forecast to reach 1.366 billion units this year, down from the previous estimate of 1.38 billion units, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. However, as COVID-19-induced disruptions and semiconductor shortages linger, coupled with concerns about inflation and energy supply, smartphone production might be subject to further downward revisions later, it said. “There are two key
‘COMPLYING WITH SANCTIONS’: The French firm would not fund new projects in the country, but it would also not give its local assets to Vladimir Putin ‘for free,’ its CEO said TotalEnergies SE does not plan to divest its Russian assets amid the war in Ukraine, as doing so would essentially mean handing them over to Russian President Vladimir Putin, TotalEnergies chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne said. “For me it’s a question of accountability and the responsibility of the offshore stakeholders,” Pouyanne told a conference in Doha on Saturday. “Do I give them for free to Mister Putin? Because this is what it means leaving today and giving my shares.” The French energy firm earlier last week said it would no longer sign or renew contracts to buy oil and petroleum products from