Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





EQUITIES

TAIEX down on virus surge

The TAIEX fell yesterday, due to renewed COVID-19 concerns after the number of local cases a day earlier surged to the highest since June last year, but losses were limited, dealers said.

“The spike in domestic COVID-19 cases surprised investors,” Hua Nan Securities Co (華南永昌證券) analyst Kevin Su (蘇俊宏) said. “So, they simply scrambled to dump their stocks soon after the local equity market opened.” Worries over a possible rate hike by the US Federal Reserve amid rising inflationary pressures also prompted selling, dealers said. The TAIEX fell below its 20-day moving average of 17,446 points during intraday trading, prompting bargain hunters to pick up large-cap tech stocks, helping the main board recoup part of its losses by the end of the session, dealers added. The TAIEX closed down 156.94 points, or 0.89 percent, at 17,520.01. Turnover totaled NT$234.770 billion (US$8.16 billion), with foreign institutional investors selling a net NT$12.57 billion of shares on the main board.

EQUITIES

Foreigners net buyers

Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$316.17 billion of local shares after selling NT$39.32 billion a week earlier, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said in a statement yesterday. As of Friday, foreign investors had sold NT$4762.59 billion of local shares from the beginning of the year, it said. Last week, the top three shares foreign investors bought were China Steel Corp (中鋼), CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) and Compeq Manufacturing Co (華通電腦), while the top three shares they sold were AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), Winbond Electronics Corp (華邦電子) and Yuanta Financial Holding Co (元大金控), the exchange said. As of Friday, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$22.89 trillion, or 41.77 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

SANCTIONS

MSI responds on Russia

Micro-Star International Co (MSI, 微星科技) on Sunday said that it abides by international rules in terms of its sales and operations in Russia, after a Yale University professor placed the firm on a list of entities that have not exited or reduced their activities in the country. MSI said it also places an emphasis on the safety of its employees and hopes the Russia-Ukraine war would end as soon as possible in a peaceful manner. Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a professor at the Yale School of Management, said 42 firms, including Acer Inc (宏碁), Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) and MSI, had defied calls to exit Russia as of Sunday. Acer issued a similar statement on Saturday, saying it abides by international trade regulations and is also paying close attention to the safety and well-being of its employees.

BANKING

E.Sun branch approved

The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) on Thursday approved E.Sun Commercial Bank’s (玉山銀行) application to set up a branch in Fukuoka, Japan. It would be the bank’s second branch in Japan, following the first one in Tokyo, and its ninth overseas branch. E.Sun and other local banks have established one subsidiary branch and nine branches in Japan, most of them in Tokyo. Combined pretax profit of the 10 branches in Japan grew 2.75 times from a year earlier to NT$3 billion last year, as their operations recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commission said. However, last year’s pretax profit was still lower than the NT$5.9 billion posted in 2019, commission data showed.