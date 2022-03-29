The Investment Commission yesterday approved three foreign investment projects totaling NT$8.64 billion (US$300.47 million), with the largest investment from Japanese offshore wind energy developer Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.
Mitsui plans to spend NT$3.88 billion on creating a new company to invest in Formosa I Wind Power Co (海洋風力發電), the agency said.
Singapore’s Eastspring Investments Group PTE Ltd also gained the commission’s approval to invest about NT$2.74 billion by issuing new shares to secure 99.54 percent of local brokerage and consulting company Eastpring Security Investment Trust Co (瀚亞投資信託) via a share swap.
Japan’s Sustainable Battery Solutions Inc was given green light to invest NT$1.95 billion in cash and a loan of US$2.24 million in CSB Energy Technology Co (希世比能源科技), a Tainan-based maker of valve-regulated lead-acid batteries.
The commission also approved two outbound investment projects.
Cloud computing equipment subsidiary Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) was approved to inject US$400 million in new funds into its US subsidiary Wiwynn International Corp to sell advanced servers and storage equipment.
Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), was approved to invest US$80 million in its Hungarian unit, Ennoconn Hungary KFT, to expand its smart financing and smart retail businesses.
The commission also approved MediaTek Inc’s (聯發科) US$49.5 million investment and CTBC Bank’s (中國信託商業銀行) 170 million yuan (US$26,69 million) investment in China.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said operations at all of its plants had returned to normal after an early morning magnitude 6.6 earthquake near Hualien caused sporadic evacuations and minor machine damage. Technical hiccups triggered by the earthquake, which struck off the coast of Hualien County at 1:41am, had been rectified following an inspection, TSMC said. The world’s largest contract chipmaker said that temporarily evacuated workers had all returned to production lines with the effect on operations expected to be minimal. TSMC runs advanced wafer plants at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) and the Southern
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
Global smartphone production is expected to grow at a slower annual rate of 2.5 percent this year due to the sluggish seasonal demand in the first quarter, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19-related lockdowns of Chinese cities, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said on Friday. Production is forecast to reach 1.366 billion units this year, down from the previous estimate of 1.38 billion units, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. However, as COVID-19-induced disruptions and semiconductor shortages linger, coupled with concerns about inflation and energy supply, smartphone production might be subject to further downward revisions later, it said. “There are two key
‘COMPLYING WITH SANCTIONS’: The French firm would not fund new projects in the country, but it would also not give its local assets to Vladimir Putin ‘for free,’ its CEO said TotalEnergies SE does not plan to divest its Russian assets amid the war in Ukraine, as doing so would essentially mean handing them over to Russian President Vladimir Putin, TotalEnergies chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne said. “For me it’s a question of accountability and the responsibility of the offshore stakeholders,” Pouyanne told a conference in Doha on Saturday. “Do I give them for free to Mister Putin? Because this is what it means leaving today and giving my shares.” The French energy firm earlier last week said it would no longer sign or renew contracts to buy oil and petroleum products from