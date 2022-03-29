Three investment projects approved

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





The Investment Commission yesterday approved three foreign investment projects totaling NT$8.64 billion (US$300.47 million), with the largest investment from Japanese offshore wind energy developer Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.

Mitsui plans to spend NT$3.88 billion on creating a new company to invest in Formosa I Wind Power Co (海洋風力發電), the agency said.

Singapore’s Eastspring Investments Group PTE Ltd also gained the commission’s approval to invest about NT$2.74 billion by issuing new shares to secure 99.54 percent of local brokerage and consulting company Eastpring Security Investment Trust Co (瀚亞投資信託) via a share swap.

Japan’s Sustainable Battery Solutions Inc was given green light to invest NT$1.95 billion in cash and a loan of US$2.24 million in CSB Energy Technology Co (希世比能源科技), a Tainan-based maker of valve-regulated lead-acid batteries.

The commission also approved two outbound investment projects.

Cloud computing equipment subsidiary Wiwynn Corp (緯穎科技) was approved to inject US$400 million in new funds into its US subsidiary Wiwynn International Corp to sell advanced servers and storage equipment.

Ennoconn Corp (樺漢科技), an industrial computer subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), was approved to invest US$80 million in its Hungarian unit, Ennoconn Hungary KFT, to expand its smart financing and smart retail businesses.

The commission also approved MediaTek Inc’s (聯發科) US$49.5 million investment and CTBC Bank’s (中國信託商業銀行) 170 million yuan (US$26,69 million) investment in China.