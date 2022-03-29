The government’s business climate monitor last month remained “yellow-red,” as imports of machinery equipment and manufacturing sales slackened somewhat, the National Development Council (NDC) said yesterday.
The overall score of all constituent readings shed two points to 34, showing that the nation’s economy remains vibrant, although the pace of growth lost some momentum, NDC research director Wu Ming-huei (吳明蕙) said.
The council uses a five-color system to depict the nation’s economic state, with “green” indicating steady growth, “red” suggesting a boom and “blue” signaling a recession. Dual colors indicate a shift to a stronger or weaker state.
Photo: CNA
“I am confident that Taiwan’s GDP growth should exceed 4 percent this year in light of robust exports, industrial production and manufacturing sales,” Wu told a media briefing.
“Green” and higher signals on the system suggest robust economic conditions, aided by active private investment, Wu said.
The official attributed the mild slowdown to uncertainty over regional geopolitical tensions, and soaring international energy and raw material prices, which are casting a shadow on the global economic landscape.
Worsening inflation has led global research bodies to trim their GDP growth forecasts for the US and Europe, Wu said, adding that rising crude oil prices would increase production costs, constrain corporate profits and affect the economy in Taiwan.
The index of leading indicators, which aims to portray the economic situation in the coming six months, shrank 0.64 percent from a month earlier to 100.65, as all seven constituents fell, the council said.
Wu said the trend is not a sign of economic downturn, but agreed that a slowdown is occurring, which she said needs to be closely monitored.
The council expects to pay particular attention to whether the war between Russia and Ukraine dampens Taiwan’s export orders, she said.
Commentators have downgraded the target prices of technology shares on concern that higher inflation could deter people from buying consumer electronics products.
The war’s effects could become more evident soon, beyond ongoing financial market swings and energy price hikes, Wu said.
The index of coincident indicators, which reflects the current economic state, expanded 0.32 percent to 102.99, as the indices for employment, industrial output and exports, as well as wholesale, retail and restaurant revenues picked up, the council said.
However, manufacturing sales and power consumption as well as imports of electrical and machinery equipment showed negative cyclical movements, it said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) yesterday said operations at all of its plants had returned to normal after an early morning magnitude 6.6 earthquake near Hualien caused sporadic evacuations and minor machine damage. Technical hiccups triggered by the earthquake, which struck off the coast of Hualien County at 1:41am, had been rectified following an inspection, TSMC said. The world’s largest contract chipmaker said that temporarily evacuated workers had all returned to production lines with the effect on operations expected to be minimal. TSMC runs advanced wafer plants at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Central Taiwan Science Park (中部科學園區) and the Southern
SHIPMENT DELAYS: Some Taiwanese production facilities in Shanghai expect restrictions to affect logistics costs, although overall operations should remain steady A lockdown to contain a surging COVID-19 outbreak in Shanghai, where many Taiwanese companies have operations, could affect their shipments, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee, Wang said the Industrial Development Bureau had contacted Taiwanese firms in Shanghai to better understand the fallout from the lockdown. Wang said that the companies’ operations had not been disrupted, but there are concerns that shipments could be affected. Shanghai authorities on Sunday introduced a phased lockdown, with citywide testing to commence as the city reported a new high of
Global smartphone production is expected to grow at a slower annual rate of 2.5 percent this year due to the sluggish seasonal demand in the first quarter, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19-related lockdowns of Chinese cities, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said on Friday. Production is forecast to reach 1.366 billion units this year, down from the previous estimate of 1.38 billion units, the Taipei-based researcher said in a report. However, as COVID-19-induced disruptions and semiconductor shortages linger, coupled with concerns about inflation and energy supply, smartphone production might be subject to further downward revisions later, it said. “There are two key
‘COMPLYING WITH SANCTIONS’: The French firm would not fund new projects in the country, but it would also not give its local assets to Vladimir Putin ‘for free,’ its CEO said TotalEnergies SE does not plan to divest its Russian assets amid the war in Ukraine, as doing so would essentially mean handing them over to Russian President Vladimir Putin, TotalEnergies chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne said. “For me it’s a question of accountability and the responsibility of the offshore stakeholders,” Pouyanne told a conference in Doha on Saturday. “Do I give them for free to Mister Putin? Because this is what it means leaving today and giving my shares.” The French energy firm earlier last week said it would no longer sign or renew contracts to buy oil and petroleum products from