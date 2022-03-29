Consumer confidence at nine-month low: survey

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





The consumer confidence index this month lost 0.95 points to a nine-month low of 72.24, lowered by unease over escalating inflation and the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine, a National Central University survey showed yesterday.

People felt less positive about the nation’s economic outlook, their stock market investments and purchases of durable goods, but displayed more confidence about the job market, the monthly survey showed.

“Taiwan’s major economic indicators remain healthy despite losing some steam this month,” said Dachrahn Wu (吳大任), director of the university’s Research Center for Taiwan Economic Development, which conducted the survey.

People shop at a department store in New Taipei City yesterday. Photo: CNA

The sub-index on the economic outlook was 89.5, softening 0.5 points from one month earlier, it said.

Wu is concerned that the rise in local COVID-19 infections could derail recovery in private consumption if authorities tighten social distancing requirements.

China continues to impose lockdowns to curtail infections, while European countries, Canada and the US are in general lifting their most restrictive measures.

Confidence values of more than 100 suggest optimism, while points lower than the threshold signal pessimism.

The gauge on stock market investments showed the steepest decline, down 3.8 points to 45.9, consistent with fluctuations on the TAIEX and in global bourses, it said.

The sub-index on consumer prices was mostly unchanged at 30.55, compared with 30.45 last month, reflecting widespread discontent about inflation, it said.

The job market reading picked up 1.45 points to 66.75, as companies increased hiring activity on expectation of business improvement in coming months, it said.

People became more wary of purchasing big-ticket items, especially real estate, with the measure weakening by 3.4 points to 122.4, still comfortably above the neutral mark, it said.

The university interviewed 2,794 adults between March 18 and 21 by telephone.