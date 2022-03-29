Growth forecast might be lowered

Staff writer, with CNA





The Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) could lower its forecast for the country’s economic growth this year from the current 4.42 percent, DGBAS Minister Chu Tzer-ming (朱澤民) said yesterday at a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee.

The minister cited Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine as the main reason for a possible adjustment.

The last growth forecast was issued on Feb. 24, the day that Russia began its invasion, and therefore did not reflect the war’s economic consequences, Chu said, adding that he has confidence that growth would remain above 4 percent.

Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics Minister Chu Tzer-ming speaks at a meeting of the Legislative Yuan’s Finance Committee in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chu Pei-hsiung, Taipei Times

“If the situation continues, we might have to cut [the GDP growth forecast], but it would be a relatively small reduction,” Chu said. “Taiwan is likely to hit its 3 percent target for economic growth in the first quarter, and should have no problem maintaining 4 percent growth for the year.”

The annual consumer price index increase could be between 2.4 percent and 2.6 percent when the DGBAS issues its next forecast in May, he said, up from the 1.93 percent it projected last month.

The central bank would likely need to keep pace with expected US interest rate hikes this year to avoid capital outflows or inflows of hot money due to rate differences, he said.

Earlier this month, the central bank raised its key interest rates by 0.25 percentage points, marking its first increase in seven quarters and following a similar move by the US Federal Reserve.