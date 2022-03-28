Tesla’s Musk mulls new social media platform

Reuters





Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk is giving “serious thought” to building a new social media platform, the billionaire wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

Musk was responding to a Twitter user’s question on whether he would consider building a social media platform using an open source algorithm that would prioritize free speech and where “propaganda” was minimal.

Musk, a prolific user of Twitter, has been critical of the social media platform and its policies.

Tesla Inc chief executive officer Elon Musk, center, speaks at the opening ceremony of the company’s new plant in Gruenheide, Germany, on Tuesday. Photo: AP

He has said Twitter is undermining democracy by failing to adhere to free speech principles.

His statement comes a day after he put out a Twitter poll asking users if they believed the platform adheres to the principle of free speech, to which more than 70 percent voted “no.”

“The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully,” he said on Friday.

If Musk decides to go ahead with creating a new platform, he would be joining a growing portfolio of technology companies that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and which hope to draw users who feel that their views are suppressed on platforms such as Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

Freedom of speech-focused platforms such as former US president Donald Trump’s Truth Social, Twitter competitors Gettr and Parler, and video site Rumble have yet to come close to matching the reach and popularity of the mainstream platforms.