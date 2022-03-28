Gasoline prices drop by NT$0.3

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Gasoline and diesel prices are to drop NT$0.3 per liter this week, even though international crude oil prices increased last week, CPC Corp, Taiwan (CPC, 台灣中油) and Formosa Petrochemical Corp (台塑石化) announced separately yesterday.

Effective today, gasoline prices at CPC stations are to drop to NT$31.2, NT$32.7 and NT$34.7 per liter for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline respectively, while the premium diesel price is to decrease to NT$29.1 per liter, the state-run refiner said in a statement.

Formosa said that its prices for 92, 95 and 98-octane unleaded gasoline would be NT$31.2, NT$32.6 and NT$34.7 per liter respectively, while premium diesel would cost NT$28.9 per liter.

CPC said that based on its floating oil price formula, the cost of crude oil increased 7.29 percent last week from a week earlier, as markets remained volatile due to the Ukraine war.

“Affected by the EU’s discussions about banning Russian energy imports and the attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, oil prices rose sharply last week,” CPC said in the statement.

Concerns about Russian oil supplies via a major Black Sea pipeline that was damaged by a storm and a decline in US commercial crude inventories in the week also contributed to the crude oil price increase, Formosa said.

The global price spike would have resulted in CPC increasing gasoline prices by NT$4 per liter and diesel prices by NT$5.4 per liter, but the company had to absorb the increases to comply with a government policy of stabilizing domestic consumer prices, the refiner said.

Formosa decided to follow CPC’s price adjustments after factoring in exchange rates for the New Taiwan dollar and local market competition, the company said.