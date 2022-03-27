Asian stocks mixed after West vows more sanctions

AP, BEIJING





Asian stock markets were mixed on Friday after Western governments promised new sanctions on Russia and Russian President Vladimir Putin tried to prop up Moscow’s sinking ruble by threatening to require Europe to use it to pay for gas exports.

Taipei, Shanghai and Hong Kong declined, while Tokyo gained.

Western leaders meeting on Thursday in Brussels promised more sanctions. US President Joe Biden said they were meant to “increase the pain” on Putin, but the leaders released no details of possible new penalties.

Putin threatened to require European customers that rely on Russia gas supplies to pay in rubles. That would increase demand for the Russian currency, pushing up an exchange rate that has slumped under sanctions.

European leaders on Thursday rejected that possibility, potentially setting up a clash over energy supplies.

Putin’s demand is a “cunning gambit” to frustrate sanctions while “elevating uncertainty for the West,” Tan Boon Heng of Mizuho Bank said in a report.

The TAIEX on Friday lost 0.12 percent to 17,676.95 points, but added 1.3 percent for the week.

The Shanghai Composite Index on Friday lost 1.2 percent to 3,212.14 and fell by the same percentage for the week.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong on Friday slumped 2.5 percent to 21,404.88, wiping out its weekly gains.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo on Friday gained 0.14 percent to 28,149.84 points, taking its weekly gain to 4.9 percent.

South Korea’s KOSPI on Friday added less than 0.1 percent to 2,729.98, up 0.9 percent weekly, while Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.3 percent to 7,406.20, rising 1.5 percent for the week.

India’s SENSEX on Friday lost 0.4 percent to 57,362.20, down 0.9 percent weekly.

New Zealand, Singapore and Bangkok advanced, while Jakarta declined.

Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine sparked investor unease about the impact on prices of oil, gas, wheat and other commodities. Russia is the second-biggest oil exporter, and Moscow and Ukraine are major wheat suppliers.

Markets already were on edge about plans by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight surging inflation by rolling back ultra-low interest rates and other stimulus that is pushing up stock prices.

Additional reporting by staff writer